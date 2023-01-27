Read full article on original website
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on January 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
WSB Radio
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
WMAZ
Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
The clinic invites everyone to celebrate with them on February 10. They say they couldn't have reached 20 years without community support.
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. “He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt. Now, his sisters and aunt only have...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Student charged with bringing handgun to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school. The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
WMAZ
'It's devastating for the community' | Atlanta doctors weigh in on preventing youth gun violence
ATLANTA — Gun violence is the leading cause of death for kids and teens in the United States surpassing car accidents, drug overdoses and cancer, according to a New England Journal of Medicine study. For the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, losing a child to gun violence hits...
californiaexaminer.net
Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School
A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
WMAZ
'Everyone is latching on': Community and local church rally around Central Lady Chargers
MACON, Ga. — These days, the Central High School girl's basketball team doesn't really need help from anybody; at 20-1 on the year, the Lady Chargers are clearly one of the state’s best in Class 2A, with no signs of them slowing down. But support is exactly what...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages Stonecrest apartment building overnight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight apartment fire badly damaged a building in DeKalb County. The blaze happened at the Meadowood Manor apartments on Meadowood Drive in Stonecrest. FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured flames coming from the building. Firefighters used ladder trucks to attack the fire from the top. It's...
WMAZ
Georgia families who've lost loved ones at hands of law enforcement call for police reform
ATLANTA — It was a gloomy Monday in Atlanta -- but nevertheless, Jimmy Hill went to the Capitol in hopes that lawmakers can see some of the pain he's been enduring over the last few years. Hill was not alone. Families whose loved ones have lost their lives at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
