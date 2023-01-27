ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on January 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’

MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
JONES COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire

DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Student charged with bringing handgun to Alcovy High School

COVINGTON — An Alcovy High School student is facing five charges after he allegedly brought a stolen handgun to school. The student, whose name has been withheld due to his status as a juvenile, has been charged with bringing a weapon on school property, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.
COVINGTON, GA
13WMAZ

29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
MACON, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School

A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages Stonecrest apartment building overnight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight apartment fire badly damaged a building in DeKalb County. The blaze happened at the Meadowood Manor apartments on Meadowood Drive in Stonecrest. FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured flames coming from the building. Firefighters used ladder trucks to attack the fire from the top. It's...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

