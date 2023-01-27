Read full article on original website
Related
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
MAGA Republican Issues Stark Warning to Ron DeSantis
During the first few months of his third presidential campaign, Donald Trump has grown increasingly sour toward the Florida governor.
NBC News
Poll finds 71% of Americans believe country is on wrong track
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Demonstrations, calls for reform follow release of video showing brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols. ... Nichols’ parents set to attend next week’s State of the Union address. ... Biden travels to Baltimore to tout bipartisan infrastructure law as part of his events gearing up for the State of the Union. ... A new NBC News poll shows American public equally concerned about discovered Biden, Trump classified documents. ... And Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Vox
Ron DeSantis wants to make it much easier for the government to kill people
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last week, Republican Florida Gov....
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Joe Biden Could Be About To Break Key Election Promise
Although Biden campaigned against capital punishment, Sayfullo Saipov was recently convicted in the first federal death penalty trial during his administration.
Biden Admin Is Prosecuting People for Having Classified Documents at Home
At least two former federal employees have been prosecuted by the Justice Department for unlawfully retaining classified documents.
money.com
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Washington Examiner
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Republicans’ 2024 Magical Thinking
Press them hard enough, and most Republican officials—even the ones with MAGA hats in their closets and Mar-a-Lago selfies in their Twitter avatar—will privately admit that Donald Trump has become a problem. He’s presided over three abysmal election cycles since he took office, he is more unstable than ever, and yet he returned to the campaign trail this past weekend, declaring that he is “angry” and determined to win the GOP presidential nomination again in 2024. Aside from his most blinkered loyalists, virtually everyone in the party agrees: It’s time to move on from Trump.But ask them how they plan...
MSNBC
Republicans’ ‘ready-to-go’ agenda stalls with surprising speed
About a month ago, there was still some uncertainty about who would lead the House as Republicans prepared to take over the majority. As you might’ve noticed, Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker proved to be a bit more contentious than the GOP hoped. But while that intra-party drama...
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host for this year’s breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark. Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details about the larger multiday gathering. Coons, D-Del., said that in the past, he and Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, the committee’s vice chairman, had questions about who was invited and how money was being raised.
Pennsylvania House adjourns, package of constitutional amendments won’t appear on the May ballot
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives adjourned on January 24, 2023, affecting a package of three constitutional amendments that could have appeared on ballot for May 16, 2023. According to the Department of State, the Pennsylvania General Assembly needed to have the amendments passed by Friday, January 27, to appear on...
