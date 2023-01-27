Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Venom Ventures Fund Commits a $5 Million Strategic Investment in the Everscale Blockchain
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Ventures Fund, a Web3 and blockchain innovation fund managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Everscale, a premier blockchain that aims to solve the scalability issues bogging down the Web3 industry. Venom...
Comments / 0