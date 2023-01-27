ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club of Beverly Hills Honors Lunar New Year

JR Dzubak, President of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, invited members of the Asian Community, including the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, at its Jan. 23 luncheon. Raymond Cheng of the Rotary Club of Hong...
3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
Argument between brother and sister turns physical

An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
