FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
beverlyhillscourier.com
Rotary Club of Beverly Hills Honors Lunar New Year
JR Dzubak, President of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, invited members of the Asian Community, including the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills, to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, at its Jan. 23 luncheon. Raymond Cheng of the Rotary Club of Hong...
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
WGAU
3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
The suspect was spotted by Drake's security.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast and crew visit Monterey Park to honor shooting victims
The cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" honored the victims of the Monterey Park massacre with a touching Lunar New Year celebration at one of the city's popular restaurants.
signalscv.com
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
