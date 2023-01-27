DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO