Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
15 Best Things to Do in The Quad Cities
Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School basketball team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Got unclaimed money? Link may lead to loot
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Spay/neuter clinic scheduling goes online
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is making it even easier to get dogs, puppies, cats and kittens spayed or neutered. They now offer online scheduling so pet owners can make appointments on their schedule. Click here to make an appointment. All spay/neuter surgeries are performed under general anesthesia by a veterinarian. According to […]
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
