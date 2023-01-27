Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
This wild DARPA CRANE X-plane could be a giant leap in aircraft design
Aurora Flight Sciences will start the detailed design of the novel, high-performance aircraft as it powers towards an X-plane demonstration flight.
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
SpaceX fuels up fully stacked Starship vehicle for 1st time ever (video)
SpaceX fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday (Jan. 23), notching a huge milestone on the path toward the vehicle's debut orbital flight.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.
Photo byNORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
teslarati.com
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns NASA cargo to Earth after six weeks in space
A SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft has safely returned to Earth after delivering several tons of NASA supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). A little over six weeks after Falcon 9 launched SpaceX’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) mission for NASA, Dragon departed the ISS on January 9th. Efficiently lowering its orbit with several small Draco thrusters took about 36 hours, and reusable Dragon 2 capsule C211 eventually slowed to the point that it began impacting Earth’s atmosphere. Using its ablative heat shield like a brake pad, Dragon slowed from a velocity of 7.5 kilometers per second (16,800 mph) to about 155 meters per second (~350 mph) before beginning parachute deployment.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
teslarati.com
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
United Launch Alliance's newest rocket, Vulcan, arrives at Cape Canaveral launch site
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
SpaceX postpones Starlink satellite launch again from Vandenberg
SpaceX is postponing a Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying dozens of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Private Peregrine moon lander completes testing ahead of landmark lunar launch
Astrobotic's Peregrine moon lander wrapped up testing to prepare for spaceflight and is now waiting to be shipped to its Florida launch site.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Plans Sunday Launch of Satellites
SpaceX is targeting a Sunday morning launch of more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch window is planned for 8:47 a.m. with an additional launch opportunity that same day at 12:45 p.m. with backup opportunities also available on Monday at 8:34 a.m. and 12:31 p.m. SpaceX will...
Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center set for active propulsion testing year
As NASA continues its mission to explore the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all, NASA’s Stennis Space Center is moving forward in 2023 with propulsion test projects for the agency, the Department of Defense, and commercial partners. NASA took a major step for humanity in 2022...
