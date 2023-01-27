ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonybrookathletics.com

Stony Brook’s Robert Becker & Jonas Bickus Earn Inaugural SUNY Scholar Athlete Awards

ALBANY, N.Y. – Stony Brook's Robert Becker and Jonas Bickus have earned SUNY Scholar Athlete of the Year honors as announced on Tuesday by Chancellor John B. King, Jr., from the SUNY System. They were honored for combining academic achievement with success in the arena of athletic competition during the inaugural selection of the SUNY Scholar Athlete Awards.
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy