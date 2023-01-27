ALBANY, N.Y. – Stony Brook's Robert Becker and Jonas Bickus have earned SUNY Scholar Athlete of the Year honors as announced on Tuesday by Chancellor John B. King, Jr., from the SUNY System. They were honored for combining academic achievement with success in the arena of athletic competition during the inaugural selection of the SUNY Scholar Athlete Awards.

