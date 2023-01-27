Netflix is set to bring all the post-marriage drama of Love Is Blind Season 3 with new episodes of After the Altar arriving on the streamer on Friday, February 10. The third season of the hit reality dating series saw two of the five featured couples make it past the altar, and now viewers will get to see how those couples are handling things months after the fact. Is married life all they expected? Or have their romantic dreams turned into a neverending nightmare? The trailer, which you can watch above, offers some updates on relationship statuses, and of course, there will be drama.

16 HOURS AGO