Kansas State

Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback

Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3 Trailer Offers Relationship Updates & Promises Drama (VIDEO)

Netflix is set to bring all the post-marriage drama of Love Is Blind Season 3 with new episodes of After the Altar arriving on the streamer on Friday, February 10. The third season of the hit reality dating series saw two of the five featured couples make it past the altar, and now viewers will get to see how those couples are handling things months after the fact. Is married life all they expected? Or have their romantic dreams turned into a neverending nightmare? The trailer, which you can watch above, offers some updates on relationship statuses, and of course, there will be drama.
Check Out a Sneak Peek of the 'Survivor 44' Premiere

"For 22 years, Survivor has been exploring the idea of group dynamics and interpersonal relationships in a really unique way. You take a group of strangers, strip them of everything. You abandon them, force them to create a new society while relying on each other. That’s the group dynamic. Then you put this game on top of it where you have to vote players out. And in the end, the last player left wins a million."
Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Coming to an End After 21 Seasons

The era of Dr. Phil is coming to an end. The long-running talk show hosted by daytime icon Dr. Phil McGraw will wrap up its final season after over two decades on the air, multiple outlets, including Deadline, confirmed on Tuesday. The decision to stop the show reportedly comes from...

