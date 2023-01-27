Read full article on original website
Game Highlights: Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66
The Aggies were able to shake off an error-ridden performance and execute in the final minutes to secure a 77-66 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. TexAgs presents a video recap of the hoops action between the Aggies and Commodores from Reed Arena. To watch this video, you must be...
TexAgs Radio: Monday (1/30) full show
Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball's close victory over Vanderbilt. The second hour began with Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle as he previews the 2023 season with less than 20 days until opening day. At the bottom of the hour, TexAgs’ basketball analyst Logan Lee drops in to break down the Ags’ win over Vandy and previews Arkansas.
A&M survives late Vanderbilt run to improve to 7-1 in conference, 72-66
Just when the Aggies appeared to be clutching their throats, they came through in the clutch. After a 13-point lead evaporated in a few minutes, Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1) made all the clutch plays down the stretch to pull out a thrilling 72-66 Southeastern Conference basketball victory over Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5) on Saturday night at Reed Arena.
DeSoto's Deondrae "Tiger" Riden remains a high priority for Texas A&M
2025 DeSoto (TX) standout running back Deondrae Riden received his offer from Texas A&M last April after a visit to watch spring practice, and he has established himself as a key target for the Aggies. Over the weekend, he and his family returned to Aggieland for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
Tackling machine Brandon Booker receives offer from Texas A&M
DeSoto (TX) standout Brandon Booker checks in at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with a 77-inch wingspan, and he has been a tackling machine for the Eagles for the last two years. The offers are beginning to mount, and yesterday, Booker received an offer from Texas A&M following a visit to College Station with his family for the Aggies’ Junior Day.
Texas A&M makes strong first impression on 2025 DL Xavier Ukponu
Denton (TX) Guyer standout defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu is quickly establishing himself among the best in the 2025 class. After a strong sophomore effort, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender has been a top performer at camps, and he is beginning to see the scholarship offers arrive. Over the weekend, Ukponu...
Photo Gallery: Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66
2025 Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses recaps Texas A&M's Junior Day
Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses is establishing himself as one of the top blockers in Texas in the 2025 class. He spent Saturday in College Station at Texas A&M's Junior Day, and afterward, Moses spoke with TexAgs about his time in Aggieland. What was the highlight of your visit?
2025 Lewisville OL Michael Fasusi takes first college visit to Aggieland
2025 Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi received his offer from Texas A&M a few weeks ago, and over the weekend, he was able to take his first visit to College Station. It also happened to be his first college visit, and he made sure to soak in the experience.
