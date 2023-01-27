Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 29-30, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday & Monday January 29-30, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
Brillion man convicted of killing his mother loses appeal for a new trial
(WLUK) – A man serving life in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in the Fox River lost an appeal for a new trial Tuesday. Randal Rosenthal was convicted for the July 2011 death of Kathleen Remter, whose body was found floating in the Fox River, near the Rapid Croche Dam. She had been shot in the back of the head.
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
Wis. man found guilty of killing woman whose body was found in swamp in 1986
GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A Brown County judge found a 67-year-old man guilty last week of killing a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a swamp almost 40 years ago. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Lou Archie Griffin entered a plea of no contest Friday, Jan. 27, to homicide by reckless conduct, after he was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide for the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. A Brown County judge found him guilty following the plea.
WBAY Green Bay
Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
wtaq.com
Brown County’s Most Dangerous Intersection To Get A Makeover
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
94.3 Jack FM
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
UPMATTERS
Deadly Wisconsin crash leaves 33-year-old dead, incident under investigation
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
WBAY Green Bay
Jurors sent home early Friday in Oshkosh West School attack trial
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors were dismissed early Friday at the trial for a man charged with attacking a former Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is standing trial in Winnebago County on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On Friday, jurors were dismissed...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
