President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Jerami Grant Reveals Why He Rejected A $112 Million Contract Extension From The Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant opened up on why he didn't take up a $112 million contract extension that the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly offered him.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future
Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
And-Ones: Napier, All-Star Bonuses, Trade Proposals, Biggest Needs
Former NBA guard Shabazz Napier has signed with Olimpia Milano for the remainder of the season, according to a team press release. Coach Ettore Messina said Napier will be thrown into the fray immediately against Baskonia, Allesandro Maggi of Sportando relays. “Shabazz Napier had just one team practice, but we...
Former NBA guard Ben McLemore signs with Chinese team
Has agreed to a one-year contract with the Shandong Heroes of the Chinese Basketball Association, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype tweets. McLemore spent the past nine seasons in the NBA but there’s been little news regarding the veteran shooting guard since he became a free agent in the offseason.
Details of Myles Turner's new extension with Pacers revealed
The Pacers‘ ability to use their remaining cap room as part of Myles Turner‘s extension makes the deal extremely team-friendly over the next two seasons, writes Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Turner will receive an extra $17.1M for the current season as part of a renegotiation that...
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Nike, Jordan Score With Jordan Brand’s Record Haul
Michael Jordan likely made more than double his career NBA salary earnings in 2022 alone — thanks to a decades-old licensing deal. Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness pockets a reported 5% of that under his deal with Nike. The athlete and apparel company initially linked up in 1984, his rookie year.
On this day: Celtic champ Jo Jo White traded; Kevin McHale's jersey retired
On this day in Boston Celtics history, Celtics champion point guard Jo Jo White was traded to the Golden State Warriors back in 1979 for draft considerations after a significant injury changed the course of his Hall of Fame career. White was a member of the Celtics for ten seasons,...
