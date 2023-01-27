ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theknickswall

Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future

Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA guard Ben McLemore signs with Chinese team

Has agreed to a one-year contract with the Shandong Heroes of the Chinese Basketball Association, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype tweets. McLemore spent the past nine seasons in the NBA but there’s been little news regarding the veteran shooting guard since he became a free agent in the offseason.
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
Front Office Sports

Nike, Jordan Score With Jordan Brand’s Record Haul

Michael Jordan likely made more than double his career NBA salary earnings in 2022 alone — thanks to a decades-old licensing deal. Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness pockets a reported 5% of that under his deal with Nike. The athlete and apparel company initially linked up in 1984, his rookie year.
