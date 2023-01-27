ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls

ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
WTVM

AARP Alabama warns of tax season scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax season is an enticing time for criminals. AARP Alabama shared scammers may call you pretending to be IRS agents. “They will spoof your caller ID, so it looks like it’s actually coming from the IRS or from a phone number in Washington, D.C.,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “They will claim that you owe back taxes, that you need to pay those taxes immediately.”
valdostatoday.com

DOR announces start of 2023 tax filing

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin processing individual income tax returns in February. The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
