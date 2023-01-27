Read full article on original website
Georgia Residents Get Snap-Happy at the Gym: Study Finds Love for Selfies and Squats
A new study on the selfie habits of Americans has revealed that Georgia residents are one of the biggest gym selfie-takers in the nation. With an average of 1.71 selfies per week — 11th in the country, — Georgians can’t help but show off their gains. According...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — WSB consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Former Georgia lawmaker pens book about his trip to Heaven during cancer surgery
One man’s battle with stage 4 cancer resulted in a visit to heaven during a 16-hour surgery to remove tumors from his internal organs. In the autobiographical “16 Hours in Heaven,” by Bill Hembree, he shares his experience fighting stage 4 cancer and how he visited heaven during surgery.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza. “We do feel that this was not a random type of attack." State lawmakers want to remove barriers to building affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say
Officers in Missouri found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls
ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. “Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments. The investigation has linked 3 overdose deaths...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
WJCL
Georgia man convicted of murder after beating 63 year old to death over card game
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A Georgia man has been convicted of murder stemming from a deadly attack over a card game. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 41, attacked Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63, on May 20, 2021 after a dispute over a card game. Montgomery punched Cox, then kicked and stomped him.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
WTVM
AARP Alabama warns of tax season scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax season is an enticing time for criminals. AARP Alabama shared scammers may call you pretending to be IRS agents. “They will spoof your caller ID, so it looks like it’s actually coming from the IRS or from a phone number in Washington, D.C.,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “They will claim that you owe back taxes, that you need to pay those taxes immediately.”
valdostatoday.com
DOR announces start of 2023 tax filing
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin processing individual income tax returns in February. The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
