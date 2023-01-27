Read full article on original website
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery. An employee told the police that a...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar store
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in North Omaha Sunday night. An employee at the store near 30th Street and Newport Avenue told police the suspect wore all black and entered the store at 8:46 p.m. The man was about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build, according to the employee, who said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money. He left after getting cash.
WOWT
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Investigators say Aldrick Scott researched his likelihood of being arrested in Belize. Aldrick Scott had a pretrial hearing Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, in a Douglas County court. Scott is accused of murdering Cari Allen, whose body was found Dec. 21, 2022, on a property in Topeka, Kan. Next Eppley...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Jan. 28. She was last seen just before 11 p.m. in Plattsmouth the day before, according to the Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
Omaha Police investigate death of woman; no foul play suspected
Police are investigating after a metro woman died near 28th and T St Sunday. No foul play is suspected but alcohol and cold are considered factors in her death.
WOWT
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched arrest possibility
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is reintroducing Sarah's Law. Aldrick Scott said nothing in his district court appearance Monday. Jan. 30 COVID update: COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children. Updated: 1 hour ago. The latest COVID numbers from Douglas County Health show numbers are improving, but people are still...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
WOWT
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested an Omaha woman accused of stabbing a man in rural Lancaster County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday. LSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a woman and man were struggling...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured. Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway. “It was...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
iheart.com
Omaha Police release statement in response to Tyre Nichols beating video
(Omaha, NE) -- Friday night the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department released body cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and the Omaha Police Department has responded. Shortly after the video was released, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer released the following statement:. “As an agency we want to express...
