ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Peru president gives support for elections later this year

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsvT4_0kToVGE700

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called on Congress Friday to approve a proposal to move elections forward to late this year, a marked concession from the leader who has been facing daily protests that have left almost 60 people dead.

Boluarte had already expressed support for holding national elections in April 2024, rather than the previously scheduled 2026, but support seems to be growing among lawmakers to move them forward even earlier, to December 2023.

Moving elections to later this year could help the country “get out of this quagmire we’re in,” Boluarte said Friday after participating in an event to publicize the government’s efforts to send medicine and other goods to an Andes region at a time when protesters have blockaded several key highways as part of the antigovernment demonstrations.

Boluarte, the former vice president, became president on Dec. 7 after her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was impeached for trying to dissolve Congress. He was later arrested and detained.

Protests quickly broke out across the country with demonstrators taking to the streets to demand Boluarte’s resignation as well as the dissolution of Congress. Amid the unrest, 56 people have died, including at least 45 in direct clashes with security forces, according to Peru’s ombudsman.

"The protests continue, there are more blockades and violence,” Boluarte said, noting she had talked with ministers about the possibility of moving the elections forward. “I’m here because I took on a responsibility and will be here until Congress sets a date. That’s why I ask, come to an agreement.”

Boluarte added that she had no interest “in staying in the presidency.”

Protests against Boluarte had been focused in remote areas, largely in the south, where voters had a particular affinity with Castillo, the first Peruvian president from a rural Andean background. Last week, thousands of protesters descended on Lima and have carried out nearly daily demonstrations in the downtown area of Peru’s capital.

Boluarte has spoken up against the demonstrations, characterizing them as violent and claiming they are being funded by illegal miners and drug traffickers in an effort to sow chaos for political gain. She has also praised police, who have used tear gas and pellets to repel protesters in Lima.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the armed forces will support an effort by police to lift ongoing blockades on highways that the government says is causing shortages and price increases in certain parts of the country.

There are 89 road blockades in the country, largely focused on the country’s south, according to Peru’s ombudsman.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump makes shocking comments about trusting Putin over US ‘intelligence lowlifes’

Donald Trump has repeated claims that he trusts Russia’s president Vladimir Putin over his own director of national intelligence.The former president was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats when he originally made the claim at a 2018 joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Now, he has repeated them on his Truth Social platform.His post described members of the intelligence community, presumably including the CIA, NSA, FBI and cybersecurity agencies, as “lowlifes”.“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes[?]” wrote the former president in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ilhan Omar says GOP wants her off Foreign Affairs committee because she’s Black and Muslim

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is claiming a Republican-led push to boot her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is rooted in racism and Islamophobia and meant to appease bigots in the House GOP conference.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged to force a vote on removing her from the influential panel, where she has held a seat since she was first sworn in as a member of Congress in 2019. Mr McCarthy and other Republicans have claimed that her criticism of the Israeli government amounts to antisemitism and have pointed to a comment she made about Israel having “hypnotized” the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

George Santos turns on OAN reporter after she asks him to ‘sincerely’ apologise to voters for lying

New York Republican George Santos turned on a reporter who was interviewing him after she pressed him about lying and not apologising to the public “sincerely”.On Monday, Mr Santos sat down with Caitlin Sinclair of the conservative One America News (OAN) network in what was perceived to be a softball interview with the embattled Congressman.The interview, however, turned tense after Sinclair continued to prod him about whether his apologies for lying about his background during the 2022 elections were enough.“What I might have done during the campaign does not reflect what is being done in the office,” Mr Santos...
The Independent

Voices: Why this year’s State of the Union Address will be so different

This year’s State of the Union Address will be very different from the last in more ways than one. Personifying the new era of divided government, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be sitting behind President Biden’s left shoulder next to Vice President Kamala Harris. But even with the new backdrop and looming headaches, Joe Biden appears to be feeling good about where he stands. So good, in fact, his sights are already set on how he can lock in term number two.On February 7, President Biden will deliver a State of the Union that will serve as a platform and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later

The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say.On Wednesday, legions of opponents of military rule heeded a call by protest organizers to stay home in what they call a “silent strike” to show their strength and solidarity.The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, formed soon after the 2021 takeover, urged people to stay inside in their homes or workplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos posted on social media showed empty streets in...
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

India to raise spending on job creation ahead of election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government presented to Parliament on Wednesday an annual budget of $550 billion that calls for ramping up capital spending by 33% to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said private investment was rising after the pandemic and the government should focus on driving growth. India’s economy is projected to grow 7% in the fiscal year ending in March. The government forecasts growth of 6%-6.5% next year. But the government is struggling to generate enough jobs for its population of 1.4 billion people. The finance...
The Independent

War's longest battle exacts high price in 'heart of Ukraine'

It used to be that visitors would browse through Bakhmut's late 19th century buildings, enjoy their walks in its rose-lined lakeside park and revel in the sparkling wines produced in historic underground caves. This city of salt and gypsum mines located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Russia’s border was once a popular tourist destination in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.No more. The longest battle of the war in Ukraine has turned Bakhmut into a ghost city. Despite bombing, shelling and attempts to encircle the city for six months, Russia's forces have not conquered it. But their scorched-earth tactics have...
The Independent

Johnson backs calls for West to send fighter planes to Ukraine

Boris Johnson has piled pressure on western leaders to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.The UK said it is not practical to provide sophisticated planes used by the RAF, such as Typhoons and F-35s, while US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighters.But former prime minister Mr Johnson, who was in Washington for talks with senior politicians to bolster support for Ukraine, said its President Volodymyr Zelensky should be given all the equipment he needs.Asked about the F-16 situation, he told Fox News: “All I will say is that every time we have said it will be a mistake...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Austria's far-right Freedom Party regains national momentum

Nearly four years ago, Austria’s populist far-right Freedom Party was ousted from the national coalition government over a major corruption scandal, and voters punished it at the ballot box.But the party’s nearly double-digit gains in Sunday’s regional election in the province of Lower Austria confirmed a political trend on the national level. In recent months, the Freedom Party has regained its previous momentum — and, according to recent polls, is now the strongest party in the small Alpine nation.In Lower Austria it won 24.2% of the vote, up 9.4 percentage points from the last state-level election in 2018. The...
The Independent

Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Boris Johnson criticises Rishi Sunak decision not to give Ukraine fighter jets

Boris Johnson has condemned Rishi Sunak’s decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine, as he urged western leaders to “give them what they need”.The former Tory prime minister suggested that it would “save time” if the UK and its allies gave Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces the fighter jet aircraft they had asked for now.“This is not the moment to delay any support to Ukraine, this is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need,” Mr Johnson told Fox News.Asked about the UK and US decision to rule out sending fighter jets, Mr Johnson said:...
The Independent

US eases Esta ban for Cuba tourists

To the immense relief of tens of thousands of prospective British visitors to the US, Washington DC has quietly U-turned on a punitive sanction against people who have been to Cuba in the decade up to 2021.In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump added Cuba to Washington’s list of “state sponsors of terrorism” (SST) just before leaving the White House.The effect is to prevent people who have been to the island from using the swift and easy online permit known as Esta. Instead, British travellers must apply in person in London or Belfast for a visa, at...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

George Santos news - live: Republican congressman quits committees ‘to avoid drama’ as past lies draw scrutiny

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Watch live: Polish, Estonian and Lithuanian ministers sign declaration to enhance cooperation

Watch live as the Lithuania, Estonian, and Polish foreign ministers meet to reaffirm the close cooperation between the three countries.Urmas Reinsalu, from Estonia, Gabrielius Landsbergis, from Lithuania, and Zbigniew Rau, from Poland, will come together in Riga on Tuesday, 31 January.The ministers will discuss the latest security developments, Russia’s war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and energy issues, and to sign a declaration on enhancing the cooperation in the region.The meeting comes after representatives from the three countries - alongside the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia - met to reaffirm their “continued determination and resolve”...
The Independent

Palestinians face removal as far-right Israel vows expansion

Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast.Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.While intended to encourage the village, last week's solidarity rally unsettled Ali. Israeli politicians assembled on the opposite hill for a counter protest, calling for Khan al-Ahmar's immediate evacuation.“Why are they all back here now? Did something happen?” Ali asked her sister, gazing toward a swarm of TV journalists....
The Independent

NATO chief wants more 'friends' as Russia, China move closer

China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region.Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing in nuclear weapons and long-range missiles without providing transparency or engaging in meaningful dialogue on arms control for atomic weapons, while escalating coercion of its neighbors and threats against Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims as its own territory.“The fact that Russia and China are coming closer and the significant investments by China and new advanced...
The Independent

Peshawar, the city of flowers, becomes epicenter of violence

Pakistan’s Peshawar was once known as “the city of flowers,” surrounded by orchards of pear, quince and pomegranate trees. It was a trading city, situated at the gates of a key mountain valley connecting South and Central Asia. But for the past four decades, it has borne the brunt of rising militancy in the region, fueled by the conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan and the geopolitical games of great powers. On Tuesday, the city with a population of about 2 million was reeling after one of Pakistan’s most devastating militant attacks in years. A day earlier, a suicide bomber unleashed...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Boris Johnson hits back at Farage accusation: ‘I don’t know if Nigel’s speaking for the Kremlin’

Boris Johnson has clapped back at Nigel Farage for his comments about the former prime minister in an interview with Fox News during his visit to the US.Speaking with anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday, where he discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Johnson was asked about Mr Farage’s remarks about his relationship with truth. “You know, you said something in a British documentary about [Vladimir] Putin saying that you felt that he was threatening you at one of the conversations you had about I could fire a missile, essentially to take you out,” Mr Baier said.“The Russians pushed...
The Independent

Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy. The large-scale Chinese deployment comes as Beijing increases preparations for a potential blockade or outright attack on Taiwan that has stirred major concerns among military leaders in the U.S., Taiwan's key ally. In a memo last month, U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan instructed officers to be prepared for a U.S. -China conflict over Taiwan in 2025. As head of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy