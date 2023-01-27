ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Seven people killed in ‘terror attack’ shooting at synagogue in Jerusalem

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z49kF_0kToV98H00

A gunman has killed seven people and wounded ten others in a shooting outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem, Israel’s foreign ministry service has said.

The attacker was shot and killed following one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, and comes a day after nine Palestinians were killed earlier this week.

Israeli police described the shooting as a “terror attack” and said it took place at a synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov settlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta4Aw_0kToV98H00

Officers say the gunman opened fire at a group of Israelis at around 8.15pm and was waiting for them outside as they came out, according to Haaretz .

Footage from the scene showed several victims, either covered by silver blankets or being tended to by emergency workers.

Israel’s opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid condemned the“horrific and heartbreaking” attack, which has been met with international condemnation.

British foreign secretary James Cleverly tweeted: “Appalling reports of a terror attack in Neve Yaakov this evening.

“To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific. We stand with our Israeli friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW1yn_0kToV98H00

The US state department also condemned the shooting with spokesperson Vedant Patel telling reporters that officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

“This is absolutely horrific,” Ms Patel said. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed by this heinous act of violence.

“We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply worried” by the current escalation of violence and urged “utmost restraint”, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office said he is receiving rolling updates and he intends to convene a security briefing. He visited the scene itself this evening. Defence minister Yoav Gallant has called a meeting with his army chief and other top security officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBb1j_0kToV98H00

Neve Ya’akov is a site of historic discord – considered by Israelis as an area within Jerusalem, and by Palestinians and most of the international community as illegally occupied land annexed after a 1967 Middle East war.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the synagogue attack, which took place as worshippers attended Sabbath services on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

However, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the events were connected, adding: “This operation is a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation criminal actions.”

The smaller militant group Islamic Jihad also praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Jq0L_0kToV98H00

According to Israeli media, the gunman was a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem, though there has been no official confirmation.

Spontaneous rallies spilled out into the streets of Gaza following the attacks as rounds of celebratory gunfire and car horns bellowed through the Palestinian exclave. Some emerged from dessert shops with large trays of sweets to distribute, while calls of “God is great!” rang out from mosque loudspeakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtVf5_0kToV98H00

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the streets of the town of al-Ram, masked Palestinians threw stones and set off fireworks at Israeli police, who responded with tear gas.

Israeli police were out in force in Jerusalem as scores of Muslim worshippers gathered for prayers in the stone courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and chanted in solidarity with those killed in the Jenin raid.

Tensions at the holy site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, have triggered violence in the past, including a bloody Gaza war in 2021. The site is considered the third-most sacred in Islam and the holiest place in Judaism.

“In spirit and blood, we will sacrifice you,” Muslim worshippers shouted. “Greetings Jenin, greetings Gaza.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

Russia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of another round of call-ups under the ‘partial mobilization,’” the assessment added.U.S. officials have begun warning that Russia is likely preparing for a new offensive in the new year. Although...
The Independent

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a Russian journalist in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities' relentless crackdown on dissent.Alexander Nevzorov, a television journalist and former lawmaker, was convicted on charges of spreading false information about the military under a law that was adopted soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. The law effectively exposes anyone critical of the Russian military action in Ukraine to fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years.Nevzorov was accused of posting "false information” on social media...
The Independent

Paramilitaries ‘coerced young people with drug debts to riot for £80’

Paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have coerced young people with drug debts to take part in rioting, a Westminster committee has heard.A community worker gave an example of a user’s debt being reduced by £80 for doing so.Megan Phair, co-ordinator of the Journey to Empowerment Programme and member of the Stop Attacks Forum, said both loyalist and dissident republican groups use the tactic to force people on to the streets.The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard that paramilitary groups sell drugs to young people who cannot afford to pay for them, and then exploit them by using their debt.Ms Phair said...
The Independent

Police investigating Pakistan mosque blast find ‘excellent clues’ as inside job not ruled out

Pakistan’s police said it has landed on “some excellent clues” over the deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar city and added that the possibility of an inside job could not be ruled out.The death toll from the deadliest attack in a decade to rock Peshawar soared to 101 on Wednesday as those who were left injured succumbed to their wounds in hospital, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s health department.Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters that they have made “major arrests” in connection with the blast but did not elaborate, citing a continuing investigation.“We have found some...
The Independent

Russia focuses on eastern Ukraine for possible new offensive

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, local officials said Wednesday, in what Kyiv suspects is preparation for an offensive in the eastern area in coming weeks as the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.The Kremlin’s forces are expelling local residents from their homes near the Russian-held parts of the front line so that they can't provide information about Russian troop deployments to Ukrainian artillery, Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said.“There is an active transfer of (Russian troops) to the region and they are definitely preparing for something on the eastern front in February,” Haidai said.Military...
The Independent

Watch live: Polish, Estonian and Lithuanian ministers sign declaration to enhance cooperation

Watch live as the Lithuania, Estonian, and Polish foreign ministers meet to reaffirm the close cooperation between the three countries.Urmas Reinsalu, from Estonia, Gabrielius Landsbergis, from Lithuania, and Zbigniew Rau, from Poland, will come together in Riga on Tuesday, 31 January.The ministers will discuss the latest security developments, Russia’s war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and energy issues, and to sign a declaration on enhancing the cooperation in the region.The meeting comes after representatives from the three countries - alongside the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia - met to reaffirm their “continued determination and resolve”...
The Independent

In Haiti, gangs take control as democracy withers

Jimmy Cherizier zips through Haiti’s capital on the back of a motorcycle, flanked by young men wielding black and leopard print masks and automatic weapons.As the pack of bikes flies by graffiti reading “Mafia boss” in Creole, street vendors selling vegetables, meats and old clothes on the curb cast their eyes to the ground or peer curiously.Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti.And here in his territory, enveloped by the tin-roofed homes and bustling streets of the informal settlement La Saline, he is the law.Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most...
The Independent

Putin vs the West review: World leaders seem rightly shamefaced about how they got taken for a ride by the Russian president

Putin vs the West is the latest series from the legendary Norma Percy, and the three-parter contains everything you’d expect from the veteran documentarian – the right blend of revelation, anecdote, history, drama, forensic analysis and storytelling. It’s Putin, the Ukraine war and how the West fouled up, all made comprehensible. It’s brilliant, and you have to watch it to understand how we got to where we are now. It is in fact so brilliant that you find yourself in the unexpected position of being almost on the edge of your seat listening to the testimony from the half-forgotten dullards – such as former...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy