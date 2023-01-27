Nancy Pelosi speaks out against release of bodycam video from ‘deadly assault’ on husband Paul

Nancy Pelosi says she will never watch the graphic video of her husband Paul being beaten over the head with a hammer by an intruder.

Footage of the shocking attack was released by a California court on Friday, along with audio from a 911 call and surveillance video of a suspect breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home last October.

In remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, Ms Pelosi said: “I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break-in. And I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life.”

The former House Speaker said that her husband, 82, was continuing to recover from the frenzied attack three months ago.

Ms Pelosi, 82, thanked well-wishers “for all their prayers that they continue to send”, and said she wouldn’t make any further statements about the case as it proceeds through court.

She said her husband was still recovering from a skull fracture sustained in the attack.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier addressed the video release during her daily briefing, saying it wasn’t necessary to watch the footage to know how “horrific and unconscionable” the attack on Mr Pelosi was.

“And to be very honest, it’s a miracle that Paul was not more seriously injured and we are grateful that he is on his way and continues to to recover.”

The footage shows two San Francisco police officers arriving at the couple’s San Francisco home to find Mr Pelosi, dressed in a shirt and underwear, and an intruder, identified by authorities as David DePape, both clutching a hammer near the front door.

“What’s going on man,” one of the officers asks.

“Everything’s good,” the suspect replies, as both men have one hand on the hammer.

The same officer shouts at the intruder to “drop the hammer”.

Mr DePape then swings the hammer wildly at Mr Pelosi, who collapses to the ground just out of view.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty to state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.