ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nancy Pelosi speaks out against release of bodycam video from ‘deadly assault’ on husband Paul

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APF2p_0kToV5bN00

Nancy Pelosi says she will never watch the graphic video of her husband Paul being beaten over the head with a hammer by an intruder.

Footage of the shocking attack was released by a California court on Friday, along with audio from a 911 call and surveillance video of a suspect breaking into the couple’s San Francisco home last October.

In remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, Ms Pelosi said: “I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break-in. And I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life.”

The former House Speaker said that her husband, 82, was continuing to recover from the frenzied attack three months ago.

Ms Pelosi, 82, thanked well-wishers “for all their prayers that they continue to send”, and said she wouldn’t make any further statements about the case as it proceeds through court.

She said her husband was still recovering from a skull fracture sustained in the attack.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier addressed the video release during her daily briefing, saying it wasn’t necessary to watch the footage to know how “horrific and unconscionable” the attack on Mr Pelosi was.

“And to be very honest, it’s a miracle that Paul was not more seriously injured and we are grateful that he is on his way and continues to to recover.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlsUc_0kToV5bN00

The footage shows two San Francisco police officers arriving at the couple’s San Francisco home to find Mr Pelosi, dressed in a shirt and underwear, and an intruder, identified by authorities as David DePape, both clutching a hammer near the front door.

“What’s going on man,” one of the officers asks.

“Everything’s good,” the suspect replies, as both men have one hand on the hammer.

The same officer shouts at the intruder to “drop the hammer”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471qF3_0kToV5bN00

Mr DePape then swings the hammer wildly at Mr Pelosi, who collapses to the ground just out of view.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty to state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

Comments / 160

Matt Bentley
3d ago

That does not seem right. There was obviously something going on and it turned into a domestic dispute. They knew each other and were no doubt in the midst of a lovers quarrel.

Reply(2)
43
Jon Wolfe
3d ago

Can anybody tell me that video But they both stood there like really shocked that the police was there like they were fighting over a lover's quarrel that's sort of weird

Reply(4)
38
Michael Leonard
3d ago

Paul Pelosi should have ran towards Police and he probably would not have been hit by the hammer. If he had a drink in the other hand he also should have thrown it in the guys face as he ran towards Police. The whole thing still seems strange.

Reply(3)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Read what Paul Pelosi told SFPD during 911 call with David DePape in room

Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room. In the audio — part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Refuses to Apologize for Pushing Pelosi Attack Conspiracies

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stopped short of offering an outright apology for sharing conspiracy theories about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi. After the brutal assault on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband during a break-in at their San Francisco home in October, Cruz was one of many right-wing figures who pushed spurious claims about the alleged attacker, David DePape. Cruz shared a screenshot of a thread by far-right troll Matt Walsh which claimed it was “absurd” to call DePape a “militant right winger”—despite reports that DePape had posted on far-right blogs. “Truth,” Cruz captioned the screenshot on Twitter. When asked by a TMZ reporter if he would apologize following the release of bodycam footage of the attack on Pelosi, Cruz couldn’t bring himself to say sorry. Instead, he called the attack “utterly unacceptable” and labeled DePape a “deranged lunatic.” “The day it happened, I said it was [a] horrific violent attack and my prayers [were] with the Pelosi family—they remain [with the family],” Cruz told the reporter.Read it at TMZ
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy