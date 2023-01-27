Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Stereogum
Lankum – “Go Dig My Grave”
The Dublin-based band Lankum achieved wide acclaim for their 2019 album The Livelong Day, which put a heavy, doom-laden spin on traditional Irish folk music. Today they’ve returned with the lead single and opening track from new album False Lankum, and oh lordy me, it’s a stunner. The band has delivered an apocalyptic nine-minute rendition of the traditional “Go Dig My Grave,” a brooding slow-burn that builds to a state of intense droning terror. Matched with director Peadar Ó Goill’s video, it’s among the more haunting works of art I’ve experienced lately.
Stereogum
Death Cab For Cutie – “The Plan” (Low Cover)
Last fall, Death Cab For Cutie were supposed to hit the road with Low in support of their most recent album Asphalt Meadows, plans that were tragically derailed after Mimi Parker’s death in November. Today, DCFC have offered up a cover of Low’s “The Plan,” which appears on 1996’s The Curtain Hits The Cast, as a memorial to Parker.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “There Is No Light”
In a few days, Memphis’ Ibex Clone — a new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor — will release their new record All Channels Clear. Earlier in January we heard lead single “Nothing Ever Changes,” and now is sharing another new track, “There Is No Light.”
Stereogum
Balming Tiger – “Trust Yourself”
K-pop supergroup (and Band To Watch) Balming Tiger are not only set to play SXSW 2023, but they’re also currently planning their first full compilation album, which is scheduled to drop in the first half off this year. Today, they’re sharing a bouncy new single, “Trust Yourself,” which a press release claims is meant to send “inspiration to those in need of motivation and comfort.”
Stereogum
Jana Horn – “After All This Time”
Early last year, the Texas musician reissued her debut album, Optimism, which originally came out in 2018. Today, Horn has announced a new full-length, The Window Is The Dream, which is due out in April. “I wrote Optimism at a very transient time in my life, when I was in...
Stereogum
Lael Neale – “I Am The River”
In 2021, the minimalist indie rocker Lael Neale released Acquainted With Night, her first album for Sub Pop. Last year, Neale followed that album with the standalone single “Hotline,” and now she’s announced plans to release her second Sub Pop LP Star Eaters Delight this spring. Neale recorded the album with longtime collaborator and Entrance mastermind Guy Blakeslee, and she wrote the album’s songs after leaving LA and moving back to her parents’ farm in Virginia.
Stereogum
Kate NV – “meow chat”
Kate NV has been busy. In December, she released her debut single as Decisive Pink, her project with Angel Deradoorian, and she announced a new album of her own, WOW, with the vibrant lead single “oni (they).” Today, she’s back with another song from that solo album, “meow chat,” a goofy and glitchy and bright track that sounds like it could be in a video game and whose lyrics are made up solely of meows. Check it out below.
Stereogum
yuniVERSE – “l8 nite txts” (Prod. Corin Roddick)
The Indonesian-Australian pop upstart yuniVERSE has released the latest in a series of collaborations with producer Corin Roddick of Purity Ring. After teaming up last year on the companion pieces “F*ck How I Feel” and “wasted,” yuni and Roddick are back today with “l8 nite texts.” The song conjures vibes similar to Purity Ring — holographic vocals, synth-pop beats infused with the prevailing hip-hop sounds of the moment (drill, in this case) — but trades out Megan James’ otherworldly lyrical approach for something more down to earth. Put simply, it’s a song about struggling to cope with a breakup.
Stereogum
Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me
Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:
Stereogum
Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”
Last fall, Yves Tumor released a new single, “God Is A Circle,” their first material since 2021’s The Asymptotical World. The track continued down the glammy rock path they started with Heaven To A Tortured Mind and it made our best songs of the week list. Today,...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Young Fathers Heavy Heavy
“You can trace it back to Africa. Back to the source.”. That’s Alloysious Massaquoi, one-third of the Edinburgh music group Young Fathers, explaining the universal thread the trio was tugging on while creating their new album Heavy Heavy. Massaquoi was born in Liberia and moved to Scotland as a young child. His bandmate Kayus Bankole spent time in his parents’ native Nigeria growing up and returned to Africa during some time off before the group got to work on their new LP. That heritage shines through more brightly than ever on Heavy Heavy, but as usual where Young Fathers are concerned, it’s more complicated than that.
Comments / 0