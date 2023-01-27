PFL’s Lucas Barbosa: Grappling wins over Gilbert Burns, Rafael Lovato give confidence ahead of MMA return

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
Related
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? Legacies of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson
With the UFC, Bellator, and major MMA promotions off this past weekend, MMA Fighting’s matchmaking show decided to give back to fans of the program with a special “Ask Us Anything” show. On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul announces Mike Perry as backup opponent for Tommy Fury
Mike Perry is the backup plan for Jake Paul’s next fight. Speaking to the media this past Saturday, Paul announced that Perry will step in as a replacement opponent should Tommy Fury withdraw from his upcoming boxing bout against Paul on Feb. 25 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. “We have...
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’
If Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC 287, Leon Edwards is prepared to finally settle their score. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout. The bout is critical for Masvidal, who has lost three in a row and finds himself on the precipice of being dropped from the title conversation for good. However, if he wins, those losses won’t matter as much, because the welterweight champion says he’ll give “Gamebred” a title shot.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor ‘chickened out a long time ago’: Charles Oliveira, other Brazilian stars take shots at ex-UFC champ
RIO DE JANEIRO - Conor McGregor hasn’t won a fight in more than three years, but he’s still seen by Brazilian UFC stars as a very profitable and winnable foe inside the octagon. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira was one of the UFC 283 guest fighters part a...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
MMA Fighting
Big time fighters who fought in overseas promos before they became known in the U.S.
This week I became aware that Bellator middleweight title challenger Anatoly Tokov fought successfully in Rizin! I must have missed or forgotten that. And how about the man, that myth the legend that is Song Yadong fighting in Gan Ryu Jima at age 17!. https://youtu.be/SI1sunxnJuI I was reminded of this...
MMA Fighting
Video: Israel Adesanya channels ‘Saw’ to hype up Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya is once again promising a scary good time. “The Last Stylebender” is scheduled to face longtime rival Alex Pereira once again when he challenges Pereira for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira defeated Adesanya via a dramatic fifth-round knockout at UFC 281 to claim the belt, moving him to 4-0 in their series that also includes a pair of kickboxing bouts.
MMA Fighting
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed with a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans that Julio Arce is out of his upcoming matchup with Garbrandt, which was scheduled for UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Eurosport. According...
MMA Fighting
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen targeted for UFC Fight Night on April 15
Max Holloway is rejoining the fray. A massive featherweight fight pitting Holloway against top contender Arnold Allen is being targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Contracts have yet to be finalized however verbal agreements are in place.
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo undergoes surgery for broken orbital, nose following UFC 283 loss
Deiveson Figueiredo went under the knife Tuesday to fix injuries sustained in his UFC 283 championship loss to Brandon Moreno on Jan. 21. The procedure was deemed a success by the doctors, Figueiredo’s coach “Maizena” confirmed to MMA Fighting. The former UFC flyweight champion suffered fractures to...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko wants to leave mark on UFC history, eventually call PPV
By the time fighters step into the cage late Saturday at the UFC APEX, Laura Sanko will have put in three days of preparation to call the action at UFC Vegas 68. The gig is new for Sanko, 40, who’s set to be the first female color commentator in modern UFC history. The routine and the nerves are not.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White’s UFC 287 fight announcements, Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Over the last few days, a slew of massive fights have been announced for the UFC, including two big ones for UFC 287 with Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, and Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal. On Monday evening, another big fight was confirmed in the featherweight division between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen for the main event of the promotion’s April 15 fight card. While the matchup is great on paper, was it the right fight to make for the division?
MMA Fighting
Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss. Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Gane welcomes back...
MMA Fighting
Fury FC to round out the weekend's violence
Anybody find it odd, they recently had a livethread for Invicta, which, awesome! But...nobody watched it or commented in it. Why not make livethreads for LFA & Cage Warriors, at the bare minimum to start with. I wouldn't add any other promotions to the list just yet (ARES, CFFC, Fury...
MMA Fighting
Ryan Bader: Fedor Emelianenko has the résumé of the heavyweight GOAT, but Cain Velasquez was the best
Ryan Bader is quietly building his own legacy at heavyweight, but he’s not quite put together the résumé where he could be considered among the best ever. As it stands, Bader’s upcoming opponent Fedor Emelianenko is most commonly called the the greatest of all-time at heavyweight after putting together a ridiculous 28-fight, eight year unbeaten streak, which included his stint as a PRIDE champion.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan laughs at the absurdity of Dillon Danis dropping out of another fight: ‘You’re just a clown’
Gordon Ryan has no problem calling his shot, especially whenever former rival Dillon Danis is concerned. After sarcastically calling him “an absolute master” at finding a way to stay in the spotlight despite not actually competing in any combat sport in nearly four years, the 27-year-old grappling champion couldn’t help but laugh at the latest incident involving the always-outspoken Danis.
Comments / 0