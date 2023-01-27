31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84​ -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.

