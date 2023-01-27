Read full article on original website
Skim through Sayona Mining’s (ASX:SYA) latest milestone & SYA share price
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) reported successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant at North American Lithium (NAL) operation. At market close on 31 January 2023, SYA share price was AU$0.26. NAL is heading in the right direction for first spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.
Surefire (ASX:SRN) reports 56% jump in initial MRE for Victory Bore vanadium project - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources’ shares gained over 7% in the early hours of 1 February 2023. Initial results from the ongoing Victory Bore resource estimation indicate a 56% tonnage increase from the previous 2012 estimate. The total resource at both Victory Bore and Unaly Hill has increased to 321Mt @ 0.40%...
Saunders International (ASX:SND) announces new contracts worth AU$18 million - Kalkine Media
Saunders’ shares gained over 5% in early morning trade on 2 Feb 2023, backed by a company update on new contract wins. The contracts valued at AU$18 million relate to the oil, water, and new energy sectors. ASX-listed engineering and construction company Saunders International (ASX:SND) has made an announcement...
Phillips 66 reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?. * Phillips 66 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4.35 per share. * Revenue rose 21.9% to $40.91 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $39.12 billion. * Phillips 66's reported EPS for the quarter was $3.97. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days ten analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Phillips 66 shares had risen by 2.2% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.88 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips 66 is $123.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 4.35 4.00 Missed Sep. 30 2022 5.04 6.46 Beat Jun. 30 2022 5.97 6.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.32 Beat.
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 0.9% decrease in revenue to $13.108 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.43 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is $104, above its last closing price of $89.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.55 1.58 Beat 1.9 Jun. 30 2022 1.51 1.50 1.56 Beat 4 Mar. 31 2022 1.49 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.40 1.41 1.40 Missed -0.4 Sep. 1.65 1.65 1.71 Beat 3.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.55 1.53 1.66 Beat 8.3 Mar. 31 2021 1.60 1.59 1.52 Missed -4.2 Dec. 31 2020 1.34 1.36 1.34 Missed -1.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
3 FTSE-listed stocks to watch as UK grocery bills hit the roof
According to Kantar, the overall grocery prices were up 16% year-on-year basis in January. The latest findings are expected to add an extra £788 to their annual shopping bills. The increasing cost of living crisis is about to worsen in Britain as the common grocery items are about to...
LIVE MARKETS-Fed hikes 25 bps, U.S. stocks gyrate, await Powell presser
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED HIKES 25 BPS, U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, AWAIT POWELL PRESSER (1420 EST/1920 GMT) The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage...
Megaport (ASX:MP1) share price in focus- how are developments faring?
Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its third successive quarterly EBITDA profit for 2Q FY23. Total revenue was AU$37 million. Megaport says it continues to strengthen its relationship and available services with cloud partners. Provider of Elastic Interconnection services, Megaport (ASX:MP1) reported its quarterly Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to 31 December 2022. The...
Should you flick through these three artificial intelligence stocks?
Mobileye Global Inc. posted revenue of US$ 450 million in Q3 2022. Ansys, Inc.’s net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 96 million. Oracle posted Q2 2023 revenue of US$ 12.3 billion. Tech stocks, including artificial intelligence (AI) and related services companies have always been an integral part of the equity market. However, volatility had set in over the past year due to macroeconomic reasons.
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
G Medical Innovations Holdings Files For Firm Commitment Offering Of Up To 3.33 Mln Ordinary Shares
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks tepid in early trade
Major U.S. stock indexes modestly green, Nasdaq out front. U.S. Jan Chi PMI 44.3 < 45 est; Jan cons conf 107.1 vs 109 est. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS TEPID...
Spotify Technology SA <SPOT.K>: Losses of €-1.40 announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.
GSK plc expected to post earnings of 50cents a share - Earnings Preview
* GSK plc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Brentford Middlesex-based company is expected to report a 22.0% decrease in revenue to $10.01 billion from $12.84 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
3 stocks to keep an eye on amid mortgage approvals slump
The mortgage borrowings in the UK have fallen to around 35,600 in December. In September, mortgage rates had touched a peak of 6.65%, before resting at around 5% in recent months. As the UK continues to reel under inflation and rising interest rates, UK mortgage approvals seem to have dipped...
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
