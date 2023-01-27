'I think Manchester City will edge it 2-1': Chris Sutton thinks Pep Guardiola's side will get the better of Arsenal in 'fiercely fought contest' at the Etihad

Read full article on original website
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga set to stay at Man United on deadline day with Erik ten Hag having late change of heart to block Uruguayan's loan move to Watford
Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are both expected to stay at Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Erik ten Hag had a late change of heart on sending highly-promising Uruguay forward Pellistri out on loan. Watford were eager to take him for the remainder of the campaign and envisaged him...
THE NOTEBOOK: Michail Antonio shows why staying at West Ham wouldn't be all bad, Flynn Downes steps in nicely for Declan Rice... and Moyes should criticise Jarrod Bowen MORE!
West Ham booked an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford after a comfortable 2-0 win against Derby on Monday night. Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio scored the goals as David Moyes' side - struggling in the Premier League - put their woes behind them with a confident victory against Paul Warne's League One outfit.
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Erik Ten Hag may be forced into a system change following Christian Eriksen's injury but who could the manager play instead? Could it lead to a change of formation? What games will he miss for Manchester United?
Manchester United's quest for a top-four spot has suffered a major blow as midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months. The 30-year-old suffered the brutal injury during United's 3-1 home win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. Eriksen was forced off in the second half...
'Dr. Rashford has been taking surgery classes very seriously because the way he is cutting past defenders is insane': Manchester United fans are left amazed by Marcus Rashford's superb skill in FA Cup victory against Reading
Marcus Rashford has been in superb form recently, and the Manchester United star was full of confidence during his side's FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. Rashford had a header ruled out by VAR, which prevented him from setting a club record of scoring in ten consecutive home games.
'He's a good player, who hasn't proven anything!': Rafael van der Vaart SLAMS Man United's Antony and claims the winger 'hasn't done much' since his £85.5m move to England... as pundit urges Brazilian to be 'like Marcus Rashford'
Retired star Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Man United's Antony 'hasn't proven anything' at the club and urged the winger to be more 'like Marcus Rashford'. The Brazilian international secured an £85.5million move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer and was reunited with former boss Erik ten Hag - who had just joined United.
Jadon Sancho is set to return to Man United's squad for the first time since OCTOBER in Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest after the England star took a break over concerns for his mental wellbeing
Jadon Sancho is set to make his return to the Manchester United matchday squad for the first time since October. The Red Devils will take on Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday night at Old Trafford, with the hosts already 3-0 in the tie.
Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
A versatile, goalscoring midfielder who made his name at the Red Bull staple of clubs... who is Marcel Sabitzer and what will he bring to Manchester United after joining on loan for the rest of the season?
Manchester United acted swiftly to bring in Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after news broke that Christian Eriksen will be missing until April with an ankle injury. The Austrian international has joined United on a loan deal until the end of the season and will add much-needed depth to Erik ten Hag's side ahead of a busy period.
Ayoze Perez set to complete Real Betis loan move after Leicester approve the winger's departure, ahead of his contract expiring in the summer
Ayoze Perez is set to complete a loan move to Real Betis until the end of the season after the deal was given the green light by Leicester. If the move is concluded, it means the Spanish winger has probably played his final game for the club as his contract expires in the summer.
Everton set to reject PSV Eindhoven's £15m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite... with the Dutch giants pushing to sign the defender permanently after his impressive start to life in the Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven have made a fresh offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Branthwaite is currently on loan at the Dutch club, and they want to make the deal a permanent one. However, their bid, which is understood to be worth around £15m, is likely to be turned down.
Crystal Palace sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan until end of season and also complete £10.5m deal for Stuttgart's Naouirou Ahamada - as Patrick Vieira eyes unlikely late move for Man United winger Anthony Elanga
Crystal Palace have signed Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan until the end of the season and have also completed a deal to bring Stuttgart's Naouirou Ahamada to the club. Lokonga has started just two league games for Mikel Arteta's men this term, with the Arsenal boss preferring a...
Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Porro and Jorginho are at the centre of a frantic transfer deadline day, with late big-money deals still being completed up and down the country: The top 10 deals which could STILL happen today
With the January transfer deadline day upon us, there are still several deals that are set to take place. Clubs will have until 11pm tonight to get any last-minute deals over the line. Chelsea's pursuit of World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez, could be the biggest move to take place today.
Tony Pulis announces his retirement from management
Former Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Brom boss Tony Pulis has announced his retirement from management. The 65-year-old's last job at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020 lasted just 10 games and he hasn't been in the dug-out since. Pulis dropped the announcement while a guest on Sky Sports News' transfer deadline...
Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
Bournemouth confirm the signings of Dynamo Kiev defender Illia Zabarnyi and Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore on loan... as the number of January arrivals at the Cherries grows to SIX
Bournemouth have signed Dynamo Kiev for defender Illia Zabarnyi on loan. Zabarnyi is the Cherries' fifth signing of the January transfer window and arrives after a loan deal for Roma left-back Matias Vina was secured on Monday. The 20-year-old may not be a household name in the UK but he...
FA Cup: Watch fifth-round draw, followed by Derby v West Ham
The FA Cup fifth round proper draw will be made live on the One Show on Monday, 30 January on BBC One in the next few minutes. The matches will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday, 27 February 2023 with winning clubs in this round collecting £225,000 from the competition prize fund.
Joao Cancelo BLOCKS multiple Man City fan accounts on social media ahead of shock transfer to Bayern Munich... as Portugal star leaves the Etihad on bad terms after training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola
Joao Cancelo has seemingly left the Etihad on bad terms after blocking a number of prominent Man City fan accounts on social media. The Portuguese international is nearing a shock move to Bayern Munich that will see the full-back join on loan, with the deal set to include an option to buy the player for £61.5million.
CHRIS SUTTON: What on earth is the point of having VAR if Liverpool's Fabinho escapes a red card for his terrible challenge on Brighton's Evan Ferguson? It's a FARCE
The guilt was written all over Fabinho's face. He knew his challenge from behind on Brighton's young striker Evan Ferguson was bad. He knew his studs had sunk into Ferguson's leg. He knew it was worthy of a red card.
