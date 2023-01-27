Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Are the New Buildings of Seattle Inspired by the Barcode?
Buildings of Seattle is one of the best things to happen on Instagram. It came to life at the beginning of the pandemic and provides detailed but compressed descriptions of the homes, apartment buildings, and towers of our city. I did not know there was so much to say about Seattle's architecture until I read the steady and never-disappointing stream of information on this feed of photos and words written in a style that is as informative as it is charming. And the charm of Buildings of Seattle can certainly be attributed to the fact that its handler is an amateur. He, Keith Cote, has no formal training in architecture.
The Stranger
The Stranger Is Hiring a Criminal Justice Reporter!
We’re looking to add a full-time staff writer to our small, dynamic team. This position will primarily focus on covering criminal justice—from cops to courts to crime on the streets and in the executive suites. The Stranger serves up incisive news and culture content to the Seattle area,...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: Are You Really Scraping Stickers?
I think stickers make every neighborhood better. Why would you take it upon yourself to be a fuckin' cop? DON'T SCRAPE!. This sticky is definitely an oldie that I think I spotted in New York. Absurdity is really the spice of life that we should all be more grateful for.
The Stranger
Farewell, ESG, and Thanks for All the Fun(k)
Saturday night at the Crocodile was Seattle's last chance to see ESG—NYC's most fun and stripped-down funk group over the last 40-plus years—perform live, and, according to an informal survey conducted by my ears and eyes, everyone left the club elated. For a lot of folks in the 83% full venue, this was a bucket-list show, and the sweat the dancers in the crowd generated could have filled a bucket.
The Stranger
Slog AM: This Cold Won't Last Long, 90-Day Review of Traffic Safety Zooms Past Day 100, and a Warning for Furries
It’s cold. You don’t need me to tell you this, but temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated emergency shelters from now through February 2. If you’d like to help out your unhoused neighbors, KCRHA recommends donating directly to local service providers, and they’ve provided a spreadsheet of providers here (but it’s pretty confusing, and there’s no clear way to donate). It’ll warm a bit tomorrow into the low 40s, with temperatures maaaaaybe cracking the 50s by the weekend.
The Stranger
The Duwamish River Restoration Efforts Are Really Coming Along
It’s a quiet, snowy day on the Duwamish Waterway, the thin channel that separates West Seattle from Sodo and Georgetown. Along the banks, industrial operations churn away as they have for the last century: On one side of the water, a car-crusher smashes old automobiles; on the other, a conveyor belt feeds a mountainous pile of gypsum particles, and ships laden with cargo slip beneath the bridges to West Seattle.
