Seattle, WA

Injured Kraken forward Matty Beniers to miss NHL All-Star Game, Chandler Stephenson in

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The host Florida Panthers have a second All-Star for this week's game, but the Pacific Division-leading Seattle Kraken will have none.

Kraken center Matty Beniers, 20, a rookie of the year candidate, was ruled out of the game on Monday after being injured on a hit last week from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

Beniers, who leads all NHL rookies with 17 goals and 36 points, sat out Seattle's games on Friday and Saturday after he hit his head on the ice after being checked.

He will be replaced at the game by Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson, who will be making his first All-Star appearance.

NHL ALL-STARS: Full rosters, coaches for the Feb. 3-4 NHL All-Star weekend

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH: Which team could end up drafting the generational talent?

He's the second player to be replaced because of injury since the All-Star rosters were filled.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced last week that four-time NHL All-Star Auston Matthews will miss at least the next three weeks because of a sprained knee. He was injured during Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers.

Matthews, who was voted in by fans, will be replaced during All-Star weekend by Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. The Panthers had only one representative at the game, Matthew Tkachuk, who was part of the initial 32 players named by the NHL.

Matthews was named Hart Trophy winner (MVP to his team) last season after scoring a career-best 60 goals. He has 25 goals and 53 points this season in 47 games and sat out two games earlier this month because of an unspecified nagging injury.

Barkov is making his second appearance in the All-Star Game (also 2018). He has 43 points in 40 games and has missed 10 games because of injury or illness.

The NHL All-Star skills competition will be held on Friday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and the main game will be on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).

