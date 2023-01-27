CHARLESTON, S.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their Southern Conference tour of South Carolina with a 31-6 triumph at The Citadel. The win puts the Mocs alone atop the SoCon at 4-0. The win included three tech falls and a major decision. The seven bonus points helped clinch the match after the seventh bout.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO