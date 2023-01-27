ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Women’s Tennis Downs Lee 6-1 in Home Opener on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team secured a 6-1 victory over Lee University in its home opener on Sunday evening inside the McCallie School's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to a perfect 3-0 on the young season. Lee University stays at 0-1 as this match...
RECAP: Wrestling Sweeps S.C. Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their Southern Conference tour of South Carolina with a 31-6 triumph at The Citadel. The win puts the Mocs alone atop the SoCon at 4-0. The win included three tech falls and a major decision. The seven bonus points helped clinch the match after the seventh bout.
