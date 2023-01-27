Down two of its regular players, Notre Dame women’s basketball came up short in a 69-65 loss on Sunday at No. 20 North Carolina State (15-5, 6-4 ACC). The Fighting Irish (17-3, 8-2) trailed by as many as 16 points without the services of Dara Mabrey, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and Lauren Ebo, who missed her first game of the season with a lower leg injury.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO