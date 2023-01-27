ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 2

Related
MiddleEasy

Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return

Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
MiddleEasy

Trio of Ex-UFC Fighters, Including McGregor’s Debut Foe Marcus Brimage, Suffer Losses at BKFC 35

Marcus Brimage had another rough night at BKFC 35. ‘The Bama Beast’ returned to action on January 27, hoping to secure a win for the first time since 2014. Unfortunately for him, Trevor Loken had other plans and won his BKFC debut by knocking out Brimage in 40 seconds. The 37-year-old now holds a BKFC record of 0-1-1 after signing with the bare-knuckle promotion in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
MiddleEasy

Former MMA Fighter Dwayne Herelle Arrested For Murdering His Girlfriend

Dwayne Herelle, an 0-2 MMA fighter, has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend. Herelle has thrown his life away after a deadly altercation with Irene Torres. According to police reports, the 28-year-old showed up at Torres’ house in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 29, at approximately 1:30 am, leading to an argument for an unknown reason. The situation escalated, leading to Herelle stabbing his girlfriend until she died.
NASHVILLE, TN
MiddleEasy

Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA

Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Feels Kamaru Usman Will Be In A Whole New Atmosphere Fighting In Front Of The UK Fans

Leon Edwards officially has his first title defense on the books for UFC 286 in London. The reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be hosting former champion Kamaru Usman for a trilogy fight later this year in London. There was some uncertainty regarding this matchup for a while but now the bout is official. These two men have fought twice before, most recently at UFC 278, when Edwards knocked Usman out in the last minute of the fifth and final round. Edwards has known for a while that his first defense would be against Usman, but there were some details that needed to be ironed out.
UTAH STATE
MiddleEasy

Watch: MMA Fighter’s Head Snaps Backward In Brutal KO Loss At Fury FC 73

An undercard amateur bout generated quite a buzz on the internet after it ended with a nasty KO. Flyweight fighter Joe Perez knocked his opponent out via head kick in Round 1. Fans in attendance at the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio were stunned after an amateur undercard bout at Fury FC 73 ended in a nasty knockout. It wasn’t as big as Leon Edwards’ head kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 but flyweight fighter Joe Perez put Drew Lopez to sleep by hitting him with the same technique that saw his opponent’s head snapping backward.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MiddleEasy

Dana White Responds To Power Slap League Backlash: ‘Educate Yourself Before U Open The YAP’

Dana White has responded to the backlash of his Power Slap League. The UFC-associated slap-fighting league has received tons of negative feedback since launching. Earlier this month, former UFC fighter Eric Spicely revealed that he was offered $2k to show and another $2k if he won. Since Spicely’s claims, the Power Slap backlash has been refueled, including one fan on Instagram saying:
MiddleEasy

Laura Sanko To Make UFC Commentary Debut At UFC Vegas 68

Laura Sanko is making her UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68. On February 4, Sanko’s hard work and dedication will be rewarded by becoming the second female UFC commentator in promotional history. The first woman to commentate a UFC event was Kathy Long, who appeared at UFC 1 alongside Bill Wallace and Jim Brown. The UFC released an official statement about Sanko that read:
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy