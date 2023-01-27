Leon Edwards officially has his first title defense on the books for UFC 286 in London. The reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be hosting former champion Kamaru Usman for a trilogy fight later this year in London. There was some uncertainty regarding this matchup for a while but now the bout is official. These two men have fought twice before, most recently at UFC 278, when Edwards knocked Usman out in the last minute of the fifth and final round. Edwards has known for a while that his first defense would be against Usman, but there were some details that needed to be ironed out.

