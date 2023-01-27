ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
bjpenndotcom

Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”

Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
GolfWRX

‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy

The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
wrestleview.com

Jey Uso breaks silence, comments in storyline on the beating of Sami Zayn at the end of Saturday’s Royal Rumble

There appears to be new tension in The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns by hitting him in the back with a chair. Before the turn, Zayn told Reigns Owens had had enough and that Reigns being the Tribal Chief is better than that. Reigns then told Zayn to take the chair and demanded that he hit Owens.
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
sportszion.com

“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident

Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
MiddleEasy

Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return

Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
MiddleEasy

Former MMA Fighter Dwayne Herelle Arrested For Murdering His Girlfriend

Dwayne Herelle, an 0-2 MMA fighter, has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend. Herelle has thrown his life away after a deadly altercation with Irene Torres. According to police reports, the 28-year-old showed up at Torres’ house in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 29, at approximately 1:30 am, leading to an argument for an unknown reason. The situation escalated, leading to Herelle stabbing his girlfriend until she died.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos

Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
WASHINGTON STATE
