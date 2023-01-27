Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Yardbarker
Lakers Trade Target Bojan Bogdanovic Says Pistons Have Assured Him He’s In Their Long-Term Plans
With the trade deadline nearing, eyes continue to be on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether or not they will make another move. Among the possible trade targets, one that has likely been mentioned most is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is enjoying perhaps the best season of his...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana
LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
Yardbarker
"Michael Jordan Would've Switched Hands,” NBA Fans React To Hilarious Meme About LeBron James Not Getting Foul Call Against The Celtics
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, there are no two ways to look at that fact. Even at 38 years old, James has been doing all he can to keep the Los Angeles Lakers competitive. But there comes a time when it feels like a player is reaching his breaking point.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
When people talk about the legendary Chicago Bulls and the amazing Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal Lakers, the one common link mentioned is Phil Jackson. And certainly, Jackson was the orchestrator for two of history's greatest dynasties, but he was able to do that thanks to the players at his disposal. And this doesn't just mean Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, or Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
One of the most talked-about situations before the 2022-23 NBA season began was what happened with Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka. Coming off of leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals, it came out that Udoka had been involved with a staffer on the team in a romantic and sexual context. This led to him being suspended for one year by the team.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves out to avenge big loss to Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves will get an opportunity to avenge their most lopsided loss of the season when they host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The game is a rematch of a 137-114 Warriors romp at Minnesota in November on a night in which Golden State had all hands on deck for one of the few times all season.
Yardbarker
All-Star Pitcher Felt 'Blindsided' When Red Sox Designated Him For Assignment
The Boston Red Sox shocked fans and media alike when they designated All-Star right-handed reliever Matt Barnes for assignment last week. As it turns out, the 32-year-old was just as surprised. Days later, he was shipped off to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Richard Bleier and cash considerations.
Yardbarker
Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
