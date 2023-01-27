Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brandon J “BJ” Rock obituary 1979~2023
Brandon J “BJ” Rock, 43, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Born June 23, 1979 in Waynesboro, he was the son of D. Joseph and Karen J. (Naugle) Rock of Waynesboro. BJ graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Ronald “Ron” L Adams obituary 1946~2023
Ronald “Ron” L Adams, Jr., 76, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 2, 1946 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Ronald L. Adams, Sr. and Verna Doutrich Adams. Ron was a...
Floyd Theodore Proctor obituary 1931~2023
Floyd Theodore Proctor, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 29 at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, Orrstown, PA where he resided since 2021. Floyd was born on Sunday, August 23, 1931 in Asbury, Warren County, NJ to the late Frank and Lillian (Hornbaker) Proctor. He was the youngest of four sons. His brothers Harry, Eugene, and Russell Proctor all predeceased him.
Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023
On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
Ruth M Baker obituary 1932~2023
Ruth M Baker (Kinnunen) passed away on Monday, January 30 at age 90. She was the wife of Ralph W Baker Sr. both of Gettysburg. She was born in the Bronx, NY on April 13, 1932 to Matti and Hanna (Pouttu) Kinnunen, she was a first generation Finnish American. At...
Glenn K Sites obituary 1934~2023
Glenn K Sites, 88, of Orrstown, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on April 27, 1934, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles M. and Ruth M. (Killian) Sites and step-mother, Nellie Sites. Glenn married...
Kenneth W Lavery obituary 1943~2023
Kenneth W Lavery, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 5, 1943 in New Kensington, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Leona (Gawrys) Lavery. He was a graduate of Ken High School with the Class of 1960.
Joel James Black 1991~2023
Joel James Black, 32, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a long battle with leukemia while at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born January 26, 1991 in Bedford to James “Jim” and Judy (Clark) Black of Bedford, PA. Joel was a graduate...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023
Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
Harry E Keen obituary 1937~2023
Harry E Keen, 85, a long-time resident of East Waterford, PA, passed away at his home on January 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta M. (Culbertson) Keen. Born February 10, 1937, in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late David F....
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023
Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0