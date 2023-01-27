ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Floyd Theodore Proctor obituary 1931~2023

Floyd Theodore Proctor, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 29 at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, Orrstown, PA where he resided since 2021. Floyd was born on Sunday, August 23, 1931 in Asbury, Warren County, NJ to the late Frank and Lillian (Hornbaker) Proctor. He was the youngest of four sons. His brothers Harry, Eugene, and Russell Proctor all predeceased him.
ORRSTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023

On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth M Baker obituary 1932~2023

Ruth M Baker (Kinnunen) passed away on Monday, January 30 at age 90. She was the wife of Ralph W Baker Sr. both of Gettysburg. She was born in the Bronx, NY on April 13, 1932 to Matti and Hanna (Pouttu) Kinnunen, she was a first generation Finnish American. At...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Glenn K Sites obituary 1934~2023

Glenn K Sites, 88, of Orrstown, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on April 27, 1934, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles M. and Ruth M. (Killian) Sites and step-mother, Nellie Sites. Glenn married...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joel James Black 1991~2023

Joel James Black, 32, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a long battle with leukemia while at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born January 26, 1991 in Bedford to James “Jim” and Judy (Clark) Black of Bedford, PA. Joel was a graduate...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jere P Brehm obituary 1939~2023

Jere P Brehm, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born August 11, 1939, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Philip W. and Marianna Bowen Brehm. Jere was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, he went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Franklin Street Death Update

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox8tv.com

Roxbury Death Victim Identified

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
ROXBURY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick John Horak obituary 1938~2023

Frederick John Horak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away Thursday, January 12 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was 84 years old. Frederick was born in 1938 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, to the late Frederick and Gertrude Horak, nee Kreuz. He was the oldest of four siblings.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023

Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

