Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this weekend at the Royal Rumble, entering the famed match at No. 30 and winning the whole thing by sending GUNTHER over the top rope and to the floor as the final elimination. In doing so, he punched his ticket to WrestleMania where the main event and a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns awaits. While it'd arguably be the biggest match of Rhodes' career, "The American Nightmare" might be looking past the champion toward the spoils that come if he was to win with an eye on potentially bringing back a classic title belt from WWE's history books.

1 DAY AGO