Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: Forget ‘decluttering’, Marie Kondo’s latest advice is her best yet
Are you even a parent if you don’t wade through a tsunami of shoes, empty Pom-Bear packets, softly browning apple cores and a homemade “art installation” featuring a lump of Blu Tack and a tea bag (”don’t throw it away, I made it for you!”) just to get out of the door in the morning?Speaking of tea bags, allow me to provide a vista into what “working from home” and “mess” really means when you’re solely responsible for two under-10s: just the other day (around the same time that the scandal over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs gathered pace, as...
New York Post
The best packing hacks and tips from tidying expert Marie Kondo herself
Want to know the life-changing way of packing a tidy suitcase?. We have the expert in all things neat and organized to show you the way — Marie Kondo. The tidying expert, author, and founder of The KonMari Method and KonMari Media is the perfect person to pack with, and we frankly wish we could put her in our suitcase for the way back home.
The “Most Organized Man In America” Shares His Decluttering Tips to Help Let Go of Sentimental Items
If you struggle with this, here's how to free yourself.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Get Rid Of These Appliances When Decluttering Your Kitchen
If your kitchen countertops have less real estate than the LA metro area, it might be time to declutter. Here's how to tell which appliances to give the boot.
This TikToker and Goodwill Employee Thrifted Almost Everything in Her ’90s-Inspired Condo
While some might view ‘90s-inspired decor as dated, others are all about embracing the decade’s neon hues and endless supply of kitsch. Carolyn Becker, a Maryland resident and communication manager at Goodwill, lands in the latter camp, recently sharing photos of her “Saved by the Bell”-inspired condo with Washingtonian.
Woman Uses Ikea Bookcases For Her Kitchen Pantry and It's Genius
Are we still shocked by these Ikea hacks at this point?
Woman Creates Ultimate Coffee Table Centerpiece With Cool IKEA Vase Hack
Fancy decor doesn’t have to be expensive.
The internet can’t stop talking about this new photo of Carrie and Aidan
That sound you hear is the entire pop culture universe uttering, “AGAIN?!” because Carrie and Aidan just hard-launched their relationship on social media over the weekend. Yes, it’s true, there are apparently only two men in all of New York City that Carrie Bradshaw can be with, and Aidan is apparently one of them in the upcoming season of “And Just Like That.”
Dear Abby: A terrible smell is coming from my neighbor’s apartment — I’m afraid
DEAR ABBY: I’ve lived in my apartment for almost 10 years and had the same downstairs neighbor since I moved in. About three years ago, I began noticing an odor coming from her apartment. It’s hard to describe other than the worst body odor imaginable. It’s so bad that I can’t open my sliding door or windows in the summer because the smell drifts into my home. She is not the type of person I can approach about this no matter how gently I word it. I’m to the point where I feel I should file a complaint with management....
Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of her new baby girl—and her name is BEAUTIFUL
Oh, baby! Last weekend, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they officially welcomed their fourth child. During a private concert Friday night, John Legend shared the happy news with the crowd. Today, Teigen shared the first photo of their new baby GIRL! And her name is very, very pretty.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in a new rom-com—be still our millennial hearts
This just might be the year for great movies. Between the new live-action, “Barbie,” and Judy Blume’s, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” we are in for a treat!. Joining the list of buzzy movies to watch out for is Netflix’s new rom-com,...
News reporter mom’s hilariously accurate ‘report’ on moms as grandmas is spot-on
In a video that is going viral, a news reporter mom hilariously reports on her toddler’s sugar rush. And, who’s the culprit? Grandma, of course!. Kayla Sullivan’s recent TikTok video shows her holding a Ziplock bag full of candy and using her spot-on reporter’s voice to talk about how the strict mother she grew up with is now an indulgent Nonna to her son.
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
AOL Corp
These classic sneakers are a Joanna Gaines fave — and they're just $50
We can't get enough Joanna Gaines. She's in the middle of this never-ending growth spurt — growing her media empire, growing her family and growing her business — it's like she has a secret fertilizer that she sprinkles on everything she wants and it blossoms into a gorgeous bouquet of a good life. But if there's one thing that's been constant under all her wainscoting, shiplap, clawfoot bathtubs and barn doors, it's her shoes — low-top Chuck Taylors and you can get them at Nordstrom Rack for just $50 (regularly $60), although Amazon carries a wider variety of colors for just a little more.
Refinery29
Mood Jewelry Is Back — & All Grown-Up
Some of my earliest memories of experimenting with personal style include acquiring a sizable collection of mood rings. Most were run-of-the-mill versions from museum gift shops, while the more trendy pieces came from every Y2K kid’s favorite mall mainstay, Claire’s – both complete with the color card for an accurate reading. Now, thanks to brands like Studs, Rhyden, and Astrid & Miyu, mood-reflecting jewelry has crept back into the accessories trend circuit some 15 years later, in part due to the resurgence of our never-ending affinity for nostalgia and playful kitsch.
Paris Hilton welcomes her first baby!
Paris Hilton revealed that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
Motherly
New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0