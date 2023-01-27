The Countries With The Largest Tank Fleets

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced it would be sending a batch of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, an announcement accompanying Germany's plan to send two battalions of similarly high-tech Leopard 2 tanks to the war-torn nation. These two tank types are widely considered to be among the most advanced of their kind in the world. While the Abrams and Leopards were developed for the American and German armed forces, respectfully, they each can be found in arsenals of other nations as well.

Tanks, and the ability to attack them, have been a major part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been famous for its tank tactics. So far, these have not been on display successfully in Ukraine. Using weapons provided by the U.S. and other NATO nations, the Ukrainian military has destroyed as many as 200 Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. Most of the Russian tanks are T-72s, which were first developed in the 1970s.

The ease with which Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian tanks has brought into question how effective the thousands of tanks operated by well over a dozen countries would do in similar wars. (Still, the U.S. spent $1.4 billion upgrading and modifying its M-1 Abrams tanks. But this is the weapon the U.S. military spends the most money on .)

According to Global Firepower , there are 63 countries have over 200 tanks each. To find the country with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Global Firepower’s Tank Strength by Country (2022) .

Interestingly, the country with the largest military is not among those with the most tanks. 24/7 Wall St. research shows that India has the largest army with 3,045,000 personnel and a budget of $72.9 billion. ( These are the countries with the largest militaries .)

Click here to see the country with the most tanks

50. Kazakhstan

> Number of tanks: 310

49. Indonesia

> Number of tanks: 314

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

48. Bosnia and Herzegovina

> Number of tanks: 320

47. Bangladesh

> Number of tanks: 320

46. Angola

> Number of tanks: 320

45. Serbia

> Number of tanks: 323

44. Spain

> Number of tanks: 327

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

43. Ethiopia

> Number of tanks: 340

42. Argentina

> Number of tanks: 349

41. United Arab Emirates

> Number of tanks: 354

40. Sudan

> Number of tanks: 360

39. Lebanon

> Number of tanks: 361

ALSO READ: The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

38. Kuwait

> Number of tanks: 367

37. Nigeria

> Number of tanks: 376

36. France

> Number of tanks: 406

35. Bulgaria

> Number of tanks: 410

34. Uzbekistan

> Number of tanks: 420

ALSO READ: The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

33. Brazil

> Number of tanks: 439

32. Romania

> Number of tanks: 451

31. Mongolia

> Number of tanks: 470

30. Azerbaijan

> Number of tanks: 510

29. Cambodia

> Number of tanks: 539

ALSO READ: The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On

28. Belarus

> Number of tanks: 601

27. Thailand

> Number of tanks: 637

26. Myanmar

> Number of tanks: 664

25. Turkmenistan

> Number of tanks: 680

24. Iraq

> Number of tanks: 826

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

23. Poland

> Number of tanks: 863

22. Japan

> Number of tanks: 1,004

21. Saudi Arabia

> Number of tanks: 1,062

20. Taiwan

> Number of tanks: 1,110

19. Cuba

> Number of tanks: 1,230

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

18. Greece

> Number of tanks: 1,243

17. Jordan

> Number of tanks: 1,401

16. Israel

> Number of tanks: 1,900

15. Vietnam

> Number of tanks: 2,044

14. Algeria

> Number of tanks: 2,196

ALSO READ: The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

13. Ukraine

> Number of tanks: 2,596

12. South Korea

> Number of tanks: 2,624

11. Pakistan

> Number of tanks: 2,824

10. Iran

> Number of tanks: 2,831

9. Turkey

> Number of tanks: 3,022

ALSO READ: The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

8. Morocco

> Number of tanks: 3,335

7. Syria

> Number of tanks: 3,540

6. Egypt

> Number of tanks: 4,394

5. India

> Number of tanks: 4,614

4. China

> Number of tanks: 5,250

ALSO READ: The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On

3. North Korea

> Number of tanks: 5,895

2. United States

> Number of tanks: 6,612

1. Russia

> Number of tanks: 12,420

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .