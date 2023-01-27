ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries With The Largest Tank Fleets

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1CY5_0kToJW6d00 On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced it would be sending a batch of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, an announcement accompanying Germany's plan to send two battalions of similarly high-tech Leopard 2 tanks to the war-torn nation. These two tank types are widely considered to be among the most advanced of their kind in the world. While the Abrams and Leopards were developed for the American and German armed forces, respectfully, they each can be found in arsenals of other nations as well.

Tanks, and the ability to attack them, have been a major part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been famous for its tank tactics. So far, these have not been on display successfully in Ukraine. Using weapons provided by the U.S. and other NATO nations, the Ukrainian military has destroyed as many as 200 Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. Most of the Russian tanks are T-72s, which were first developed in the 1970s.

The ease with which Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian tanks has brought into question how effective the thousands of tanks operated by well over a dozen countries would do in similar wars. (Still, the U.S. spent $1.4 billion upgrading and modifying its M-1 Abrams tanks. But this is the weapon the U.S. military spends the most money on .)

According to Global Firepower , there are 63 countries have over 200 tanks each. To find the country with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Global Firepower’s Tank Strength by Country (2022) .

Interestingly, the country with the largest military is not among those with the most tanks. 24/7 Wall St. research shows that India has the largest army with 3,045,000 personnel and a budget of $72.9 billion. ( These are the countries with the largest militaries .)

Click here to see the country with the most tanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOe2w_0kToJW6d00

50. Kazakhstan
> Number of tanks: 310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMUAZ_0kToJW6d00

49. Indonesia
> Number of tanks: 314

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVZZP_0kToJW6d00

48. Bosnia and Herzegovina
> Number of tanks: 320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUqpl_0kToJW6d00

47. Bangladesh
> Number of tanks: 320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg6Xk_0kToJW6d00

46. Angola
> Number of tanks: 320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF7dj_0kToJW6d00

45. Serbia
> Number of tanks: 323

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTLvW_0kToJW6d00

44. Spain
> Number of tanks: 327

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhjkf_0kToJW6d00

43. Ethiopia
> Number of tanks: 340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvwju_0kToJW6d00

42. Argentina
> Number of tanks: 349

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333yfG_0kToJW6d00

41. United Arab Emirates
> Number of tanks: 354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bsdea_0kToJW6d00

40. Sudan
> Number of tanks: 360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCDtr_0kToJW6d00

39. Lebanon
> Number of tanks: 361

ALSO READ: The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQkqd_0kToJW6d00

38. Kuwait
> Number of tanks: 367

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJs24_0kToJW6d00

37. Nigeria
> Number of tanks: 376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uYSu_0kToJW6d00

36. France
> Number of tanks: 406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Sfrc_0kToJW6d00

35. Bulgaria
> Number of tanks: 410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13N1Fh_0kToJW6d00

34. Uzbekistan
> Number of tanks: 420

ALSO READ: The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjLj6_0kToJW6d00

33. Brazil
> Number of tanks: 439

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkJ2G_0kToJW6d00

32. Romania
> Number of tanks: 451

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qpk6_0kToJW6d00

31. Mongolia
> Number of tanks: 470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5Jtb_0kToJW6d00

30. Azerbaijan
> Number of tanks: 510

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZHto_0kToJW6d00

29. Cambodia
> Number of tanks: 539

ALSO READ: The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRDuN_0kToJW6d00

28. Belarus
> Number of tanks: 601

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReDoE_0kToJW6d00

27. Thailand
> Number of tanks: 637

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmJcz_0kToJW6d00

26. Myanmar
> Number of tanks: 664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aa9li_0kToJW6d00

25. Turkmenistan
> Number of tanks: 680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6yMc_0kToJW6d00

24. Iraq
> Number of tanks: 826

ALSO READ: Countries With the Largest Militaries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CLTi_0kToJW6d00

23. Poland
> Number of tanks: 863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcEse_0kToJW6d00

22. Japan
> Number of tanks: 1,004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xk63h_0kToJW6d00

21. Saudi Arabia
> Number of tanks: 1,062

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gwkx9_0kToJW6d00

20. Taiwan
> Number of tanks: 1,110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMVrX_0kToJW6d00

19. Cuba
> Number of tanks: 1,230

ALSO READ: The 10 Largest Navies In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JGTR_0kToJW6d00

18. Greece
> Number of tanks: 1,243

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYVYR_0kToJW6d00

17. Jordan
> Number of tanks: 1,401

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I49lo_0kToJW6d00

16. Israel
> Number of tanks: 1,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBFnb_0kToJW6d00

15. Vietnam
> Number of tanks: 2,044

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqrQo_0kToJW6d00

14. Algeria
> Number of tanks: 2,196

ALSO READ: The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqRfd_0kToJW6d00

13. Ukraine
> Number of tanks: 2,596

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2uLY_0kToJW6d00

12. South Korea
> Number of tanks: 2,624

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryeiv_0kToJW6d00

11. Pakistan
> Number of tanks: 2,824

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOpP7_0kToJW6d00

10. Iran
> Number of tanks: 2,831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLr1G_0kToJW6d00

9. Turkey
> Number of tanks: 3,022

ALSO READ: The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xzykh_0kToJW6d00

8. Morocco
> Number of tanks: 3,335

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgn8f_0kToJW6d00

7. Syria
> Number of tanks: 3,540

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSxIy_0kToJW6d00

6. Egypt
> Number of tanks: 4,394

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7ipJ_0kToJW6d00

5. India
> Number of tanks: 4,614

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTRXY_0kToJW6d00

4. China
> Number of tanks: 5,250

ALSO READ: The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdKic_0kToJW6d00

3. North Korea
> Number of tanks: 5,895

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPNCg_0kToJW6d00

2. United States
> Number of tanks: 6,612

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFDmC_0kToJW6d00

1. Russia
> Number of tanks: 12,420

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
The Week

Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia

President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.  Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities

As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
Kyle Schepperley

There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy