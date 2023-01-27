ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Analysts Say Recovery in China Is Imminent — These Brands Are Set to Benefit

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSsTt_0kToJ8Fg00

Throughout the pandemic, lockdowns across China have had negative ramifications for the footwear industry, which relies on the region for production and sales.

But since China made the move to relax its zero-COVID policy and travel restrictions in recent months, global footwear companies have been cautiously optimistic about what this means for their businesses moving forward.

“Chinese consumers want our brands,” Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), told FN in an interview. “Some of the brands I’m talking to are starting to see some growth back in China, which is positive.”

This recovery comes as retailers gear up to start reporting earnings for the fourth quarter next month. Some analysts are already bullish on brands with a strong presence in China. They say they’re in a good position to capture renewed demand after multiple quarters of stagnation.

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic in a Friday note called out Skechers, which he said will likely benefit from “brand momentum and international tailwinds” in China.

“Skechers has the highest penetration of China revenue in our coverage (16%) and is key to the Skechers stock narrative,” he said. “With China abandoning the ‘Zero COVID’ policy, we view Skechers as one of the prime potential beneficiaries.”

The weakening U.S. dollar and strength in other international markets will also be a tailwind for Skechers’ global business, other analysts noted.

And major global brands such as Adidas and Nike are also in a better position as they lap store closures and lockdowns that took a toll on sales this past year.

“Over the last couple of months, there’s been some hesitancy [in China] to go visit stores,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA. “But as [the outbreak] began to attenuate, as you’re moving past holiday, that began to result in more folks going out of the house.”

On Jan. 16, UBS China sportswear analyst Samuel Wang held a call with a major distributor for Li Ning, Anta, Nike and Adidas in China and noted that traffic has returned to normal after slowness in December. Pent-up demand drove strong sales throughout Chinese New Year, he said.

Like Skechers, Nike and Adidas have a considerable presence in China, accounting for a mid-teens percent of revenues, Wedbush’s Nikic noted.

In Nike’s latest earnings report in December, the athletic giant reported that sales in Greater China grew 6% on a currency-constant basis in Q2, after months of disruption in the region, which signals recovery for the Swoosh.

“After a noisy and volatile 2022, we think improving inventory trends and the China reopening will result in better fundamental performance over the last 12 months,” Wedbush’s Nikic said.

On the production front, China is also in a good position. Many brands are still working through inventory excesses from the last few quarters, which means fewer orders are being placed in factories in China right now during a time of already typically low demand after New Year’s and the holiday season.

“It’s really kind of a ghost town over in China as it relates to new orders,” Priest said.

This slowdown gives China extra breathing room to grapple with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which had impacted 80% of the population as of last week. By the time cases abate, factories will likely be ready to manage new orders as they come.

“As we head toward the back half of the year, that demand will pick up and there will be opportunities to place more orders and increase those orders,” Priest said.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

China Recovery, Cooling Inventories and Store Strength Likely to Define Earnings Results

Retailers are gearing up to report earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year. This week, Columbia Sportswear, Deckers and Skechers will report results for the most recent quarter, followed by Under Armour, VF Corporation, Tapestry and Capri Holdings next week. Given recent challenges in the retail environment, the upcoming results will likely touch on a few major themes that are top of mind for business leaders navigating an environment in flux. Here are three key themes that will likely surface in the reports. Recovery in China Since China made the move to relax its zero-COVID policy and travel restrictions in recent months, global footwear companies have been...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.” The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Footwear News

Ice Spice Is the Face of New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Titled ‘Park Trail’

Ice Spice shared teaser images from her new Ivy Park campaign, titled “Park Trail.” Coming off the successful release of her debut EP “Like..?,” the Bronx-native rapper can now add model to her list of accomplishments, acting as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. Available in Adidas stores Feb. 9, “Park Trail” features gender-neutral performance apparel and athleisure, including sequined jackets, faux-fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters and sweatshirts in dark green, lime green, cream, orange, indigo and camouflage print. The company released a statement describing the collection as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience...
Footwear News

Nadia Ferreira Marries Marc Anthony in Floral Wedding Dress at Lavish Miami Party

Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira in truly ornate style. The musician, 54 and model, 23, wed at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Saturday, as first seen on Hola! USA‘s Instagram. For the occasion, Anthony wore a charcoal-black suit with a sharp lapeled blazer atop a pale gray vest, a classic white button-down shirt and a black tie. Meanwhile, Ferreira wore a custom white Galia Lahav wedding gown with a flowing tulle skirt, complete with a strong-shouldered sheer bodice covered in sparkling radiant floral embroidery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLA! USA (@holausa) During the ceremony, guests...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Aaron Judge’s Wife Samantha Bracksieck Makes an Elegant Arrival in Ruched Dress & Sandals at BBWAA Awards

MLB star Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, looked charming as they attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York City on Saturday. The baseball player won three different awards during the event: AL MVP, Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town and New York Player of the Year. For the soireé, Bracksieck wore a dark brown long-sleeve gown that featured geometric paneling that created a ruched detailing. The fitted dress also had a v-neckline and a pleated skirt. Bracksieck opted for gold-toned accessories with sparkling earring cuffs, a set of rings and a woven clutch with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Canada Goose, Francesca’s Add Resale as Secondhand Market Continues to Grow

Two more retailers are joining the ever-expanding world of resale. On Tuesday, both Canada Goose and Francesca’s announced the launch of their own respective re-commerce sites as more brands continue to explore the secondhand market. For Canada Goose, the Toronto-based brand has launched “Generations,” which the company stated “offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps its products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.” According to the brand, Generations, which is powered by Trove, allows consumers to trade-in their Canada Goose outerwear and apparel, as well as shop an assortment of heritage pieces and limited-edition items. These items include vintage...
Footwear News

Austin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa-Marie Presley & Elvis’ Slippers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Austin Butler made a late-night talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. During his interview, the actor discussed winning a Golden Globe for his titular role in “Elvis,” as well as his admiration for Denzel Washington and forming a close bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley. “She just opened up to me and we got so close so fast. It’s weird in moments like this, because it’s so bittersweet,” Butler told Fallon of Presley. The...
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Red-Hot in 3D Flower Top With ‘Sweetheart’ Pumps at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Sophie Turner was sharply outfitted for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles today. The Emmy-nominated actress attended the event to support her husband, Joe Jonas, as he receives the 2,745th star with his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas.  Turner made a vibrant appearance at the affair. The “Game of Thrones” alum arrived wearing a satin cropped jacket that featured a round neckline, dramatic 3D floral detailing on the shoulder and hook and eye fastening at the center. She complemented the piece with form-fitting high-waist pants. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Dark Phoenix” star accessorized...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Serves ‘Pretty Woman’ Style in Red Minidress & Ankle-Strapped Pumps

Britney Spears brought her own take to a classic rom-com outfit on Instagram this week. On Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel, wearing a bright red minidress with a sweetheart neckline. Draped off-the-shoulder sleeves completed the piece, which Spears paired with a red top hat, stud earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace. In fact, the singer’s all-red ensemble was inspired by Julia Roberts’ own infamous red gown from the 1990 romantic film “Pretty Woman.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) “I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat!!!...
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 13 ‘Black Flint’ Gets a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The popular Air Jordan 13 sneaker is getting a new look. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint,” a new colorway of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe. According to the leaker account, the shoe will hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming Air jordan 13 “Black Flint” colorway gets its name from the original “Flint” style that debuted in February 1998. This new pair replaces the blue-based color scheme with a...
Footwear News

Nike’s Latest Luxury Play With Tiffany & Co Shoe Collab Has Some Sneakerheads Feeling Cheated

Nike and Tiffany & Co. have announced their official sneaker collaboration after images of the shoes leaked last week. According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tiffany & Co. “1837,” sneaker will drop this spring at a retail price of $400. Despite the unique crossover between the two brands, the upcoming collaboration was not met with overwhelming applause, with one Twitter user describing the sneaker as “lazy.” According to unofficial images circulating social media, the shoe features a premium black suede upper offset by a Tiffany blue leather Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe also...
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Looks Effortlessly Cool in ‘Tattooed’ Mesh Top, 70s-Inspired Trousers & Burgundy Dr. Martens

Paris Jackson was spotted out with a friend in Los Angeles yesterday, enjoying a night out in a simple but effective ensemble. The “Low Key in Love” songstress sported a see-through mesh tee resembling a whole chest piece of tattoos, the style mingling well with her own multicolored arm tats. Underneath the top, the fashionista sported a black bra. Jackson’s tattooed top was worn with ultra-chic brown suede boot-cut trousers, the flair of the cut at the hem giving the ensemble a 70s-esque appearance. The “American Horror Story” actress carried a brown striped knit sweater and went for a maximalist approach to her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Goes Business-Chic in White Jumpsuit & Matching Pumps to Kick Off ‘Love, Pamela’ Book Tour

Pamela Anderson was spotted arriving at the Grove Barnes and Noble to start her book tour for “Love, Pamela” today in Los Angeles. The “Baywatch” star arrived at the bookstore clad in an all-white ensemble and coordinating pumps. Anderson was outfitted in a slouchy collared jumpsuit that was belted in order to define her waist. The style was worn underneath a matching coat that was draped over her shoulders, complimenting her business-chic outfit. Anderson accessorized with large black cat eye sunnies in an eye-eclipsing style. As for her hair, she stayed faithful to her go-to bombshell look that offered her blond tresses loads...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Slips on Metallic Fendi Slingback Heels on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Kerry Washington stepped out last night in Paris in a chic black ensemble. The actress traveled to the city of lights to attend Haute Couture Fashion Week. In a video shared to her Instagram account, Washington walks down the stairs in a black midi dress paired with a long black peacoat and a pair of sheer black tights with a Fendi-logo print. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) For accessories, Washington wore a unique pair of silver hoop earrings with several hoops attached to the main one and a caramel clasp bag with a silver chain-link strap....
Footwear News

NFL Star Joe Burrow Wears Sorry in Advance T-Shirt & Nike x Parra Dunk Low SB Sneakers for Chiefs-Bengals Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Joe Burrow brought colorful style to his latest Cincinnati Bengals game over the weekend. Ahead of the Bengals’ losing game against the Kansas City Chiefs (20-23) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the Bengals shared a video on Twitter of their quarterback entering the arena. For the occasion, Burrow wore a light pink collared denim jacket and matching textured trousers. Giving his outfit a statement was a now-sold-out $58 T-shirt from Evan Mock’s streetwear label Sorry in Advance, featuring a graphic print of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Footwear News

Former Instagram Employee Chad Kramer Named Del Toro CEO

Del Toro has a new leader. The footwear brand known for its Italian velvet slippers announced on Tuesday that it has named Chad Kramer as its new CEO. The Chicago-based entrepreneur joins the company from Meta where he most recently served as a client partner at Instagram, where he focused on the fashion and hospitality space, Del Toro said. Previously, Kramer worked as an associate at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York City. Kramer takes over the CEO role from Andrew Roberts, who purchased the company as part of a group of investors in late 2019. According to the brand, Roberts will...
Footwear News

JD Sports Says Cyber Security Incident Could Expose Data of 10 Million Customers

JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD Sports) was the target of a cyber security incident that could potentially impact about 10 million customers. The retail giant revealed today that a cyber security incident resulted in “unauthorized access to a system containing customer data.” The data, according to JD Sports, was specific to some online orders that were placed between November 2018 and October 2020. The retailer stated the impacted retail banners were JD Sports, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport. JD Sports also said the data exposure was limited. The retailer confirmed it “does not hold full payment card data” and it “has...
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy