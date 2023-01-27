ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Co. opening 2 storm assistance centers this weekend

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnsHg_0kToIkY800

Two Disaster Recovery/Local Assistance Centers will be opening in Santa Barbara County this weekend to provide resources for residents who were impacted by recent storms.

Both locations will open on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will be available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for at least two weeks:

  • Allan Hancock College, 800 South College Drive, Santa Maria -- Building O-300, Parking Lot #7
  • Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara

Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available.

Representatives from Santa Barbara County, FEMA, the State of California, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other agencies will be available to assist residents through these processes and answer questions.

People can also access resources related to counseling and emotional support, rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services, and agricultural losses.

Spanish, ASL, and Mixteco interpreter services will be available on-site.

A Virtual Local Assistance Center is also available online in both English and Spanish .

Comments / 0

Related
kcbx.org

Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria

A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Hospital CEO Steve Popkin: COVID is under control in greater Lompoc area

The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday. Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Gunman shoots man in Santa Barbara

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Barbara on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Responders arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from a single gunshot wound. [KCOY]. Emergency personnel transported the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy