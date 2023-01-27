Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
Fentanyl-selling drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in prison after N.J. teen’s fatal overdose
Atlantic City investigation leads to guns, drugs and two arrests
Main Line Media News
Norristown woman, mother of gun trafficker, draws prison for doing son’s ‘dirty work’
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police officers begin to carry Naloxone (Narcan)
Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody
WDEL 1150AM
Traffic stop leads to gun-related arrest in Dover
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Newark Man Killed In UTV Accident Sunday
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
Pair of 17-year-olds was targeted in fatal N.J. shooting, cops say
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK
fox29.com
Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki, Chief Wilfredo Campos Announce that Wilmington Police Officers Have Begun Carrying Naloxone (Narcan)
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Corner Ketch Road
Police: man shot after parking his car in Philadelphia
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
Bridgeton man charged in deadly shooting of teens
Main Line Media News
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
Police charge man who pulled gun during fit of road rage
