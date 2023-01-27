ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Pharmacies CVS, Walmart and Walgreens to cut pharmacy hours

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGNCD_0kToHxoY00

CVS and Walmart are reducing their pharmacy operating hours across the U.S. to improve employees' work-life balance as the chains continue to struggle with staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic .

CVS said it will be "adjusting hours in select stores" come spring, as part of a periodic review of "operating hours to make sure we're open during peak customer demand." The move will affect roughly two-thirds of the company's approximately 9,000 retail pharmacies beginning in March, a company spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

CVS, which is the largest pharmacy chain in the U.S. by revenue, said it's making the schedule changes in order to "ensure our pharmacy teams are available to serve patients when they're most needed," a CVS spokesperson said. "If a pharmacy is closed, a patient can visit any open CVS Pharmacy location for assistance with their immediate prescription needs," the spokesperson added.

Walmart reduces hours, raises pay

Walmart also said it's cutting hours at its pharmacy locations nationwide to improve "work-life balance" for its associates.

Walmart pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously they were open until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

"Walmart is committed to helping our associates live better. Walmart has a strong and incredible pharmacy team, and we are making this change to not only enhance their work-life balance but also to maintain the best level of service for our customers," Walmart said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Walmart said it's making the schedule change based on feedback from pharmacy staff and customers.

"By positioning our teams in the hours where our customers say they want to visit our pharmacy, we are better able to deliver excellent customer service and support our associates as they continue to serve their communities every day," Walmart said.

In mid-June, Walmart announced higher wages for more than 36,000 pharmacy technicians, raising their average hourly pay to more than $20.

Walgreens hires more pharmacists, raises pay

A spokesperson for the Walgreens pharmacy chain, the second largest in the U.S., also said it has had to adjust pharmacy hours over the past 12-plus months due to staffing challenges.

Walgreens added that it has hired thousands of pharmacists as well as increased pharmacy workers' pay to address ongoing staffing issues. It said the efforts are working and the issues are subsiding.

"We have seen positive staffing trends for the past several months as we work to return more stores to normal operating hours," Walgreens said.

Pharmacies aggressively hired pharmacists and pharmacy technicians starting in February 2021, when COVID-19 vaccines were first made available to the general public, to accelerate efforts to inoculate as many people as possible. Pharmacist job postings surged and drugstore chains offered hefty signing bonuses of up to $20,000.

Comments / 174

Guest
4d ago

You can’t go to a old fashion doctor who cares about there patient you go to a room a doctor walks in with computer on them they ask questions never look at you type in your answer never lay hands on you got to make sure they have it all in computer order labs test and don’t care what you have to say as long as it meets governments requirements

Reply(15)
67
Paul Berger
4d ago

They are obviously having trouble finding people to staff the stores.Pharmacists are paid well.What's going on with you young people?Is science too difficult for you to study?

Reply(16)
33
Joel Atteberry
4d ago

workload heavy... employees few... less hours open... yeah that'll do...more errors...people die... so... we sell tissues on isle 5

Reply(13)
42
Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately

Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023

Multiple Walgreens locations have been announced as closing in the year’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and The-Sun.com.
HOUSTON, TX
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
The US Sun

Lowe’s sneaky anti-theft trick revealed after Walmart CEO spoke out about spike in stealing linked to higher prices

LOWE'S is showing their competitors a creative solution for keeping their products protected as department stores across the country face rising reports of shoplifting. The anti-theft trick comes after more industry leaders, such as Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, speak out against the widespread theft that hitting the retail industry amid soaring inflation.
Motley Fool

Walgreens vs. CVS: Where Should You Get Your Prescriptions?

Did you know CVS is the largest provider of retail healthcare in the country?. CVS and Walgreens have more than 40% of the prescription drug market. Both companies have locations across the United States, so chances are there will be at least one location near you no matter where you live.
CBS News

CBS News

597K+
Followers
79K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy