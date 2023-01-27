ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ronna McDaniel reelected RNC chair

By Musadiq Bidar, Fin Gómez
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQSsi_0kToHiot00

The Republican National Committee on Friday reelected Ronna McDaniel to lead the GOP's operations through the next presidential election and the congressional elections in 2024.

Ronna McDaniel, running for her fourth term, was challenged by Trump lawyer Harmeet Dhillon and Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Voting took place in Dana Point, Calif., where the national party is holding its winter meetings.

States cast their votes in alphabetical order by state, and also by secret ballot. The winner needed at least 85 votes to clinch the election. The tally announced at the end showed McDaniel won the three-way race with 111 votes to Dhillon's 51. Lindell received four votes.

McDaniel, the niece of GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, has been the head of the RNC since 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8v54_0kToHiot00
FILE - Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel arrives on stage at an event on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon / AP

But GOP losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022 prompted frustration within the party, with some suggesting it was time for change at the top.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on the race on the eve of the RNC election, suggesting he favored Dhillon. "We've had three substandard election cycles in a row, '18, '20, and '22, and I'd say '22 was the worst. ... I think we need a change," DeSantis said. "I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC. I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said."

In a statement after her loss, Dhillon said the RNC "will be better for the tough conversations that were desperately needed about how to reform the RNC to win elections and earn the trust of our voters, activists, and donors."

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”Read it at The Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

597K+
Followers
79K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy