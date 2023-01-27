ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago

SPARKS

HAMLET — Derrick Richard Sparks, 36, of Hamlet, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Carter Funeral Home is serving the Carter family.

A wall of imagination

LAURINBURG– If you build it, imagination grows. That’s why Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary School media specialist Mrs. Kim Brown wanted to bring a Lego Wall to the schools. And she did, with a grant from the Lumbee River EMC. As a part of the Bright Ideas education program, Mrs. Brown was one of three winners from Scotland County Schools to receive funding for inventive classroom projects.
LAURINBURG, NC
Man with local roots inducted to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

LAURINBURG — A son of a Laurinburg native is among UNC-Chapel Hill’s newest class of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jorren Biggs, a senior Political Science and African-American Studies double major is the son of Joseph Biggs Jr. of Laurinburg and the late Stephany Hand-Biggs of Rockingham, and grandson to the late Joseph Biggs Sr. and Louise C. Biggs of Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
The big six: Lady Knights upset Reinhardt with only six players available

LAURINBURG — Coming into Saturday, The St. Andrews Lady Knights (3-14, 3-14 Appalachian Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game since Dec. 3, 2022, when they defeated Brenau 76-74 in Gainesville, Ga. And, after Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner announced on Jan. 14 that just eight players would be rostered for the remainder of the season, a nearly perfect performance would be needed to win another game. But, with less than eight healthy bodies able to go, it seemed impossible.
LAURINBURG, NC
Cordova Middle names Junior Beta Club members

CORDOVA — Cordova Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, for new members in a morning ceremony attended by administrators, CMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends. Masters of Ceremony, Beta President, River Melton, and Beta Vice- President, Masey McLaughlin, called the meeting...
CORDOVA, NC
Woman arrested following attempt to smuggle drugs

HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilson woman following her attempt to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to assist Richmond Correctional Officers in Hoffman in reference to a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the prison.
HOFFMAN, NC
