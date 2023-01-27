Related
A wall of imagination
LAURINBURG– If you build it, imagination grows. That’s why Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary School media specialist Mrs. Kim Brown wanted to bring a Lego Wall to the schools. And she did, with a grant from the Lumbee River EMC. As a part of the Bright Ideas education program, Mrs. Brown was one of three winners from Scotland County Schools to receive funding for inventive classroom projects.
Deceased baby found along East Rockingham railroad tracks
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street. and 9th Avenue Aleo in East Rockingham about a baby lyin
One injured after Sunday shooting in Gibson
GIBSON — A shooting left one person injured Sunday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Main Street in Gibson in reference to a person shot. The man was identified and found to have a gunshot wound to his lower back....
UPDATE: Explosives not found in Laurel Hill residence
LAUREL HILL — A man has been arrested for kidnapping, among other charges, after a bomb squad was called on his residence during a domes
Man with local roots inducted to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
LAURINBURG — A son of a Laurinburg native is among UNC-Chapel Hill’s newest class of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jorren Biggs, a senior Political Science and African-American Studies double major is the son of Joseph Biggs Jr. of Laurinburg and the late Stephany Hand-Biggs of Rockingham, and grandson to the late Joseph Biggs Sr. and Louise C. Biggs of Laurinburg.
The big six: Lady Knights upset Reinhardt with only six players available
LAURINBURG — Coming into Saturday, The St. Andrews Lady Knights (3-14, 3-14 Appalachian Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game since Dec. 3, 2022, when they defeated Brenau 76-74 in Gainesville, Ga. And, after Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner announced on Jan. 14 that just eight players would be rostered for the remainder of the season, a nearly perfect performance would be needed to win another game. But, with less than eight healthy bodies able to go, it seemed impossible.
Arrest made following stolen Red Bull pallets
LAURINBURG — A Maxton man was arrested Monday after being caught stealing Red Bull. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to North Carolina Organic Recycling Company on Airport Road in reference to a break-in. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
Cordova Middle names Junior Beta Club members
CORDOVA — Cordova Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, for new members in a morning ceremony attended by administrators, CMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends. Masters of Ceremony, Beta President, River Melton, and Beta Vice- President, Masey McLaughlin, called the meeting...
Woman arrested following attempt to smuggle drugs
HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilson woman following her attempt to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to assist Richmond Correctional Officers in Hoffman in reference to a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the prison.
