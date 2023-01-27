LAURINBURG — Coming into Saturday, The St. Andrews Lady Knights (3-14, 3-14 Appalachian Athletic Conference) hadn’t won a game since Dec. 3, 2022, when they defeated Brenau 76-74 in Gainesville, Ga. And, after Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner announced on Jan. 14 that just eight players would be rostered for the remainder of the season, a nearly perfect performance would be needed to win another game. But, with less than eight healthy bodies able to go, it seemed impossible.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO