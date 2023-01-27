ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

'He said the engine just quit': 9-1-1 calls released in emergency plane landing

By Geoff Dankert
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- We're learning new details about the response to the emergency landing of a single-engine plane on the Veterans Tollway more than two weeks ago.

Recordings of 9-1-1 calls and emergency dispatch transmissions have been released from the Jan. 10 landing of a Beech airplane on the tollway near Bolingbrook.

One of the first callers dialed 9-1-1 as he pulled over to check on the pilot.

"I'm sitting right in front of (the plane) right now," he told the operator, "and ... I think it's just the pilot ... and he's movin' around with the door open."

Seconds later, he added: "He seems fine, he just got out."

As the caller walked over to talk the pilot, the operator asked: "Can you ask him, did he know what happened?" a 9-1-1 operator asked.

After a pause, the caller reported, "He said the engine just quit."

No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged when the plane landed just south of the I-55 interchange, reportedly during a flight from central Wisconsin to Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove.

The pilot has not spoken publicly about what happened.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

WBBM News Radio

