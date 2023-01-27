ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Organized protest taking place in Dallas Friday night in response to Memphis cop footage

By Alan Scaia, Emily Jimenez
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkqEf_0kToDy7n00

An organized protest is taking place in Dallas Friday evening amidst the release of Memphis police body cam footage related to the beating death of Tyree Nichols.

The Next Generation Network will be leading that protest according to a Facebook post. The event will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. outside Dallas police headquarters at 1400 Botham Jean Blvd.

Justice For #TyreNichols #BlackLivesMatter #DallasProtest

Posted by Next Generation Action Network on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker, died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. The five police officers involved have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, as well as other counts related to the death of Nichols.

Police body cam footage of the traffic stop is expected to be released Friday evening. Family attorney Antonio Romanucci describes it as an “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” of three minutes, as reported by NBCDFW.

Dallas Police say Chief Eddie Garcia and his command staff have been in touch with community and faith leaders along with other law enforcement agencies and city departments. In a statement, the department says its Fusion Center is sharing intelligence with other agencies and watching for threats to groups of people or infrastructure.

"Our goal will continue to be to protect an individual’s constitutional right to protest," Dallas Police wrote in a statement. "As a department, we will ensure anyone who chooses to peacefully protest can do so safely and securely in our city."

Dallas Police said they had not received any credible threats of violence.

"We understand the emotion the criminal charges on these former officers have caused, and that emotions may intensify when the video footage is released," the department said. "While we respect everyone’s right to protest, no matter their position, we will NOT condone lawlessness in our city. We will take the appropriate action if anyone’s actions threaten lives or harm people or property."

"Law enforcement has to be respected again in our society," State Senator Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) said in an interview Friday. "We've lost control. I'll be very candid. My assessment is, culturally, we just don't understand the value law enforcement provides every single day."

Parker said the shooting July 7, 2016, when four Dallas Police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were killed while escorting a police protest in Downtown Dallas, highlights the danger officers face while still protecting those who disagree with them.

"At the end of the day, the safety and security of all of us in this country, 30 million Texans and 330 million Americans all depend on law enforcement doing their job every day," he said. "We've got to have reverence and respect for law enforcement."

Dallas Police said response teams are standing by, and additional patrols will be added as needed.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo

More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful

DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Street ‘Takeover’ Kills Two

Two people are dead after a fatal car crash occurred during an illegal street takeover in Fort Worth. Street takeovers involve multiple people in vehicles shutting down a specific area, preventing other motorists from traveling. Takeovers usually involve motorists engaging in burnouts and doing dangerous stunts. Police responded to calls...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Dallas’ New Dr. Death?

If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Drug Stash Uncovered in DFW Traffic Stop

Police officers discovered a large collection of narcotics during what was meant to be a routine traffic stop. A deputy on patrol had pulled over a white Toyota Tacoma towing a U-Haul trailer, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a Facebook post on January 21. The vehicle was...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy