This home in Saugerties, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,275 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Outdoor storage is abundant with several sheds that have been updated to great condition. Take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a historic property with a storied history. The current owner has begun the process of restoration: The interior has been demolished, with extreme care to preserve the original architectural details, including original doors, fireplaces, moldings, window carvings, radiators, the staircase, interior shutters, and beautiful, original parquet flooring. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This historic Saugerties medical facility was able to accommodate up to 40 patients and had an operating room and maternity/delivery room; the facility was very advanced for its time. Moving towards the back of the property, near the Barclay Street entrance (with remote controlled gate), you can find a garage with an attached greenhouse that has radiant flooring and a new gas furnace.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO