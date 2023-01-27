Read full article on original website
London’s Luxury-Home Market Has Defied Downbeat Forecasts in January
It’s not often that London’s high-end home market and the overall U.K. market share much in common, but both have started 2023 on a higher note than originally forecast, according to reports from multiple real estate firms released Monday. Across the capital, the prime property market “has started...
Mansion Global Daily
Branded Residences Are Booming in Dubai, London Home Shoppers Using WhatsApp for off-Market Deals, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Jan. 31, 2023. The Lead. Lamborghini, Armani, Bulgari—Branded Residences Are Booming in Dubai. The number...
Historic Melbourne, Australia, Mansion Is a ‘Picture of ’70s Glamour’
Price: A$46 million (US$32.37 million) This beachfront compound in one of Melbourne, Australia’s most sought-after suburbs has had just two owners in its 100-year history and was last listed for sale in 1971. Known as Teychel, the Moule Avenue property in Brighton features a three-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom...
Lamborghini, Armani, Bulgari—Branded Residences Are Booming in Dubai
The number of branded residential projects rising in Dubai jumped in the second-half of 2022, and more are on the horizon to cater to booming demand from a cohort of international high-net-worth buyers, according to a report Monday from Morgan’s International Realty. By the end of last year, there...
Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Saw Sluggish Sales Last Week
The Manhattan real estate market may have a case of the winter blues. There were 15 properties priced at $4 million or more sold in the week ending Sunday, two fewer than the previous week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. Last week’s sales volume was a “lowly”...
Saugerties, New York, Home With 7,275 Square Feet and Eight Bedrooms Asks $5 Million
This home in Saugerties, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,275 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Outdoor storage is abundant with several sheds that have been updated to great condition. Take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a historic property with a storied history. The current owner has begun the process of restoration: The interior has been demolished, with extreme care to preserve the original architectural details, including original doors, fireplaces, moldings, window carvings, radiators, the staircase, interior shutters, and beautiful, original parquet flooring. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This historic Saugerties medical facility was able to accommodate up to 40 patients and had an operating room and maternity/delivery room; the facility was very advanced for its time. Moving towards the back of the property, near the Barclay Street entrance (with remote controlled gate), you can find a garage with an attached greenhouse that has radiant flooring and a new gas furnace.
The Industrial Town That’s Become Australia’s Hideout for the Ultra Wealthy
If you’ve ever come across the name Byron Bay, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this small, laid-back surfer’s town is within driving distance of Hollywood. After all, actor and Aussie native Chris Hemsworth, his wife, actor and model Elsa Pataky, and their three children—arguably the town’s most famous family—set up shop in Australia’s Byron Bay in 2014, eventually moving into a purpose-built A$30 million 4.2 hectare estate boasting six bedrooms, a media room, gym, spa, games area and vast outdoor living and play spaces. Mr. Hemsworth’s brother and fellow actor Liam lives around the corner, and this humble, beach-filled hippy town has, at various points in time, been home to Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Zac Efron and Natalie Portman.
