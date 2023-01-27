Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Driver Injured in Crash at Winona County Intersection
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Winona County Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of County Rd. 23 and Hwy. 14 in Stockton. The crash report came in shortly after 7 a.m. The State Patrol crash report indicates...
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
Six Southeast MN Teachers are Up for ‘Minnesota Teacher of the Year’
First of all, we have to congratulate all of the teachers across Minnesota who were nominated for this award. But we have to toot our own horns a bit, so I'm super excited that there are not one, not two, not three, but six teachers in southeast Minnesota who are candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award!
Rochester Woman Sick of Winter Sings Relatable Song About It (WATCH)
We're all feeling the pain of winter. And not just figuratively, but literally, too. The air hurts my face right now when I go outside. I'm just impatiently waiting for spring and every once in a while I wonder if it would be possible to move to a warmer place. And that's kind of the mindset of a song sung by this Rochester, Minnesota woman.
10 Inexpensive Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Rochester
Valentine's Day is a crazy expensive holiday! Flowers can be pricey, then you have the chocolates, dinner out, and suddenly... there goes a couple hundred bucks. Let's be honest, with everything going up in price it can get harder and harder to justify a date like this. So I wanted to come up with a list of affordable ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around Rochester, MN.
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0