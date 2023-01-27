ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax assistance beginning Jan. 28 through April

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Free help for people in the Pikes Peak Region in need of tax preparation begins Saturday.

Beginning Jan. 28, Pikes Peak United Way will offer Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services to individuals and families earning a household income of less than $60,000.

According to officials, Pikes Peak United Way VITA volunteers filed nearly 1,900 returns through the VITA program. This year, the nonprofit aims to complete 3,000 tax filings.

“As family budgets stretch and tax codes change, it’s important that we provide a service with knowledgeable and trained volunteers,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO in a press release. “We saw a need in our community, and we’re so thankful for the volunteers who help us answer the call.”

There are several VITA locations across Colorado Springs during tax season, including an additional service location in Calhan.

VITA services are offered in person and are available by appointment only. Appointments are available starting Jan. 28 and will run through April 18.

Pikes Peak United Way VITA sites offer a variety of daytime, evening, and weekend appointments. Appointments can be made by dialing 2-1-1 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Locations for services are listed below:

  • Southeast: Centennial Elementary School: 1860 S Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
  • Downtown: Pikes Peak United Way: 518 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • North: Monument Woodmoor Barn: 1691 Woodmoor Dr, Monument, CO 80132
  • Calhan: Calhan Market Auction: 680 Yoder St, Calhan, CO 80808

