‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: CBS Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker ( Big Sky , Days of Our Lives ) to its Season 1 cast.

Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to.

“You Know Your Dragon Best” – The crews work to contain a dangerous forest fire and save a group of environmentalists protesting a housing development, on FIRE COUNTRY , Friday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Zach Tinker as Collin.

In Fire Country , seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Kevin Alejandro, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, and Jules Latimer also star.

Series creators Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is the studio.

Tinker was most recently seen in this season of ABC’s Big Sky and has also appeared in CBS’ CSI Vegas and FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 .

He is popularly known for his recently concluded portrayal of Sonny Kiriakis in NBC’s long-running soap Days of Our Lives and its Peacock spinoff series, Beyond Salem .

Tinker is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Pakula King and Associates.

Isabel Bodner
3d ago

I really like this show but especially Bode. Hope they play well against each other as reg. firefighters along with prisoner firefighters which is who Bode is. DON'T want to say more; just watch the show. You will enjoy it.

