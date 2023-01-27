Read full article on original website
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend
Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
Best 20 Buffets In America Includes Unique Restaurants From Minnesota And WI
While buffets may cater to quantity over quality, sometimes you just can’t go wrong with going to a buffet for dinner and piling up a plate of goodies. And then maybe pilling up a couple more. Although, one national site just gave us a list of the 20 best...
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
We’ve Officially Made It Through the 10 Darkest Weeks of the Year
Spring is coming. Not super soon, but soon enough. January 25th marked the 5th week since Winter Solstice (December 21st) meaning the 10 darkest weeks of the year are done and over with. The five weeks leading up to the solstice, starting around mid-November are five of the darkest of...
Why Can’t Minnesota Print Same Day Licenses When Other States Can?
Minnesota has a lot to offer. I lived in Kentucky for about 20 years, and feel that there are major differences in the cost of living in the states, granted, for good reason, but the one thing I can't wrap my head around is why I used to be able to get my license in Kentucky on the same day I went it for it?
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Luke Bryan Coming To Minnesota On 2023 Tour
Tis the season for concert announcements and now we can add one of the biggest acts in country music to our 2023 concert lineup! Luke Bryan just announced a brand new tour and it's headed our way. The country star will play a show at the Xcel Energy Center later...
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
Luke Bryan Announces 2023 Tour With Plans To Stop In Minnesota This Fall
Well buckle up Minnesota, Luke Bryan is set to perform this October at the Xcel Energy Center! The concert announcement comes on the heels of other big names in Country planning their 2023 tours. On top of Luke Bryan performing in October, he will be joined by American Idol winner...
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
The Oldest Winter Festival In The U.S. Is Underway In The Midwest — Why You Won’t Want To Miss It
For more than a hundred years, travelers have flocked to Minnesota to celebrate winter. The St. Paul Winter Carnival is the oldest winter festival in the country, with a mere 2 years over the Tournament of Roses Festival, and this year there are new activities and events for winter lovers to enjoy.
