Chiefs DL says he'll see Bengals at 'Burrowhead Stadium'

The Kansas City Chiefs have dialed in on the so-called “Burrowhead Stadium” thing before the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

What was initially just a one-off comment on the sidelines last weekend by Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton has transformed into so much more.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently talked about how the comments are bulletin-board material. And now on the Friday before the game, Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones brought it up multiple times during a press conference, then signed off with it at the end.

Joe Danneman of Fox 19 in Cincinnati provided the clip:

Between this, Kelce’s comments and another Chiefs defender throwing a bit of shade, it’s clear Kansas City players are chomping at the bit for another shot at the Bengals.

While most Chiefs players have been highly complimentary under a clear decree from head coach Andy Reid to avoid trash-talking before the game (after the Justin Reid debacle earlier this year, presumably), a little has slipped through — and it appears to say a lot.