ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs DL says he'll see Bengals at 'Burrowhead Stadium'

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rP6n4_0kTo8heE00

The Kansas City Chiefs have dialed in on the so-called “Burrowhead Stadium” thing before the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

What was initially just a one-off comment on the sidelines last weekend by Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton has transformed into so much more.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently talked about how the comments are bulletin-board material. And now on the Friday before the game, Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones brought it up multiple times during a press conference, then signed off with it at the end.

Joe Danneman of Fox 19 in Cincinnati provided the clip:

Between this, Kelce’s comments and another Chiefs defender throwing a bit of shade, it’s clear Kansas City players are chomping at the bit for another shot at the Bengals.

While most Chiefs players have been highly complimentary under a clear decree from head coach Andy Reid to avoid trash-talking before the game (after the Justin Reid debacle earlier this year, presumably), a little has slipped through — and it appears to say a lot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals

The injury news is piling up early for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After catching a pass late in the first quarter, WR Kadarius Toney planted his left leg and fell to the ground awkwardly. He’d hobble to the sideline following the play, where he’d speak with a few different members of the training staff. He spent the remainder of the drive in the blue medical tent before eventually leaving the field and heading to the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

One of the biggest days on the sports calendar is here. It’s championship Sunday. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Eagles cruised past the New York Giants last week, while the 49ers toppled Dallas in the NFC divisional round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady confessed the NFL’s worst-kept secret about holding on his podcast

Tom Brady seems to have let the cat out of the bag on one of the NFL’s worst-kept secrets. The longtime quarterback, who may or may not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, dropped a pretty big confessional nugget on his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday. Brady admitted that holding happens on every single play in the NFL. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration, it does make a lot of sense.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make first roster moves of offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game. Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:. All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains fumble vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes put up a remarkable showing against the Cincinnati Bengals to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl on Sunday and has drawn a high degree of adulation for his efforts. However, the lone stain on his nearly-perfect AFC Championship Game performance was his unforced fumble on a failed pass in the third quarter that gave the Bengals their best chance to make a comeback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy