Bloomfield, CT

thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Warren Spirit Shop

Situated in the town center, Warren Spirit Shop is a convenient stop off the main thoroughfare of Route 45. Richard O’Grady has owned and run the shop for the past 15 years and, in that time, his business has become a mainstay for residents and visitors alike. With Warren’s population of just over 1,400, “I pretty much know everyone,” O’Grady said.
WARREN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Charter Oak Brewing Co. Offers Holiday Cheer

Charter Oak Brewing Co. and its taproom hosted Santa for multiple Christmas-themed celebrations in December, including a family holiday singalong fit for all ages. Charter Oak Brewing Co., located in historic Danbury, offered guests live music, local brews and more. During the pre-Christmas festivities, visitors to the taproom and brewery enjoyed tastes of flagship brands such as 1687 Brown Ale, Royal Charter Pale Ale and Wadsworth IPA while meeting Santa Claus or chatting with Scott Vallely, Owner and Brewmaster, but, oddly, not at the same time. The family holiday singalong was led by The Billy Michael Band.
DANBURY, CT

