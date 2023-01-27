Charter Oak Brewing Co. and its taproom hosted Santa for multiple Christmas-themed celebrations in December, including a family holiday singalong fit for all ages. Charter Oak Brewing Co., located in historic Danbury, offered guests live music, local brews and more. During the pre-Christmas festivities, visitors to the taproom and brewery enjoyed tastes of flagship brands such as 1687 Brown Ale, Royal Charter Pale Ale and Wadsworth IPA while meeting Santa Claus or chatting with Scott Vallely, Owner and Brewmaster, but, oddly, not at the same time. The family holiday singalong was led by The Billy Michael Band.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO