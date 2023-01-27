Read full article on original website
February is Black History Month in Pasadena
The City of Pasadena is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing the achievements and contributions of Black Americans and their central role in our nation’s history with virtual programs, events, and activities for all ages. The national celebration goes back to 1926, when Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson, a distinguished...
Meeting Wednesday Features Discussion About Generational Black Pioneer Biddy Mason
Bridget Biddy Mason, a trailblazer of her time, was born enslaved but went on to become “one of the first prominent citizens and landowners in Los Angeles in the 1850s and 1860s.”. Mason secured her freedom in 1856 through a suit brought against the man who held her and...
March Calling For Justice for Pasadena resident Charles Towns, Tyre Nicols, and Keenan Anderson Set For Sunday
A local organization called My Tribe Rise is planning to lead a march in Altadena on Sunday, Feb. 5, to call for justice for Charles Towns, Tyre Nichols, and Keenan Anderson, each of whom was killed in separate incidents involving law enforcement officers. 47-year old Charles Towns of Pasadena was...
St. Rita School Loves Celebrating Catholic Schools Week!
Monday was an amazing start to St. Rita school week! St. Rita School thanks In ‘n’ Out for visiting and helping the school fundraise! The parents, students and staff loved the delicious burgers and enjoyed the special treat with their fellow St. Rita Families! The students cheered throughout the entire day and showed its school spirit during the afternoon Pep Rally! “Go Raiders Go!” “We love celebrating Catholic Schools Week!”
National Catholic Schools Week Underway Across Los Angeles County
Catholic Schools Week began Sunday and continues through Saturday with both in-person and virtual celebrations for students and their families, church members and the general public. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Activities will include special masses, open houses and a variety of special activities for students....
Assumption School Celebrates Catholic School’s Week
It’s Catholic Schools Week: Spirit/Service Day! Look at these great Assumption School “decades” costumes! A total blast from the past, Assumption students, these students wore the best fashion trends of the 1980’s and early 90’s and had fun sashaying down the school hallways!. Assumption of...
LCUSD’s Palm Crest and Paradise Canyon Receives 2023 California Distinguished Schools Award
Congratulations to LCUSD’s La Cañada, Palm Crest, and Paradise Canyon Elementary Schools for receiving the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Award!. Read the complete announcement here. The California Distinguished Schools Award remains one of the important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation,...
Pasadena Resident Joins Board of National Heart Association LA
Pasadena resident Yuri Sudhakar has joined the board of the American Heart Association Los Angeles. In addition to providing his expertise to AHA LA’s initiatives, Nudj will support the Association’s efforts to eliminate high blood pressure as a health disparity in LA’s under-resourced communities. Sudhakar is the...
Mayor Gordo Invites Secretary of Navy to City; Wants New USS Pasadena
In a letter to the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Mayor Victor Gordo extended an invitation to visit the City to discuss naming a new vessel after the City. The current USS Pasadena was commissioned on Feb. 11, 1989, but that submarine is set to be decommissioned. “I...
Pasadena Senior Center’s Lunar New Year Celebrations To Go Ahead As Planned On Thursday
Although many Lunar New Year festivities have been canceled around the state due to the tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park, the Pasadena Senior Center has confirmed that they will go ahead with their celebration as planned on Thursday, Feb. 2. Before reaching the decision, Senior Center leaders reached out...
Young and Healthy’s 2023 Annual Gala “Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo” to be held February 4.
Young & Healthy, a community-based nonprofit that provides access to medical, dental, mental health, and other health services free-of-charge to uninsured and underinsured low-income children, will hold its 2023 benefit Gala will be held on February 4, 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo. “Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at...
Flintridge Prep’s Visual Arts Show in Pictures
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Visual Arts Show was a celebration of its student artists and their development over this first semester. On view were a variety of pieces, including sculptural and functional ceramics, prints, oil painted Prep landscapes, photography, and more, representing all levels of study. Flintridge Preparatory School congratulates all students who participated in the exhibition for their practice, commitment, and exploration of their chosen medium.
Pasadena Tree of the Month: Cedrus Deodara
Each month, Pasadena Beautiful Tree Program Chair Emina Darakjy presents a ‘tree of the month’ in order to educate Pasadenans about the trees around them. Many people drive by trees they admire, but have no idea what they are called, or what their growing habits are. Pasadena Beautiful was founded in 1960 by a group of volunteers who saw a need to beautify their city and enhance its tree canopy.
SPUSD Health Team Conducts Annual Vision and Hearing Tests
During the week of January 23, 2023, the South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) Health Team is screening thousands of students at all five SPUSD schools for vision and hearing aptitude. The annual assessment tests grades TK, K, 2nd, 5th, and 8th for both vision and hearing and 10th graders for hearing only. The team also screens students who receive support services for both vision and hearing.
Local Radio Station KPCC Rebranded as LAist 89.3
Pasadena-headquartered Southern California Public Radio today announced that it will align all of the organization’s award-winning local news and information resources under a unified brand: LAist. As part of this change, radio station KPCC will now be branded LAist 89.3. Coordinating all efforts under one LAist brand — including...
Library Rolls Out Red Carpet to Thank Local Teachers, Librarians,and School Administrators
The Pasadena Public Library is hosting Educator Night on Thursday, Feb. 2, for current preschool to 12th grade educators, librarians, school staff, and administrators who teach or live in Pasadena. Tim McDonald, Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services, said this will be held at the Jefferson Branch Library, at...
Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Community Affordable Housing Bill
Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced AB 323, The Owner Occupant Preference Bill, which would protect homeownership pathways for low-income families. “Displacement in our communities has become more and more frequent,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “I believe that with this bill, more people from our communities will be able to raise generations of their families in the communities they love and grew up in.”
Economic Development and Technology Committee to Hear Economic Updates at Upcoming Meeting
The Economic Development and Technology Committee will hear updates about the local economy from the City’s Economic Development Division updates on Jan. 31. Pasadena Economic Development Director David Klug’s report to the committee contains information about the number of commercial spaces recently sold in Pasadena in the last quarter and the businesses that relocated and opened up new locations in Pasadena recently.
Pouring Opportunities in Burbank
Giovanni D’Andrea, owner and winemaker at Urban Press Winery & Restaurant in nearby Burbank, knows a good opportunity when he stumbles upon it. As the former tech guy turned winemaker described his saga recently, he said, “I’ve always been mostly a wine drinker, coming from an Italian background, right? It’s hard to not appreciate a good wine.
1,464 Voters Choose Their Favorites During City’s 2023 Cheeseburger Week
There was heartbreak and there was drama. There were battles all across the table cloths. There were onions, and there were tomatoes. But when the mustard had finally cleared, the winners emerged. Cheeseburger Week in Pasadena ended at 11:59pm on Saturday, January 28, as yummy burgers and very special selections...
