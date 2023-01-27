Read full article on original website
Ecopetrol Bonds Slump as CEO Exits Amid Petro's Exploration Halt
Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer. — Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer at the end of March, adding to investor concern over the government’s aversion toward fossil fuels.
Oceaneering Joins Kontiki Winds In Electrifying Offshore Assets
Oceaneering International's Norwegian unit has signed an MoU with Kontiki Winds to pursue electrifying offshore assets. — Oceaneering International, through its Norwegian unit, partnered up with Kontiki Winds to deploy floating offshore wind to power offshore assets in the oil and gas sector. The pair would also pursue other small scale power generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel.
Shell Makes Host of Company Changes
Shell plc announced a host of executive committee (EC) and directorate changes on Monday. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the company said it will reduce the size of its EC from nine to seven members “in a decisive move designed to simplify the organization further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy”.
DOE Awards $118Mn To Accelerate Domestic Biofuel Production
The US DOE has announced $118Mn in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $118 million in funding for 17 projects to accelerate the production of sustainable biofuels for US transportation and manufacturing needs.
Chariot Buys ENEO Water
Chariot Limited has acquired ENEO Water, an African company delivering clean water solutions using renewable energy. — Complementing its Transitional Power and Green Hydrogen businesses, Chariot Limited has purchased business and assets of ENEO Water, an African company focused on delivering clean water solutions using renewable energy. All this is in the context of increasing water scarcity across Africa.
Petronas, Exxon Ink CCS Development Agreements
Petronas has signed two project development agreements with ExxonMobil to jointly pursue Carbon Capture and Storage activation projects in Malaysia. — Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas has signed two project development agreements with ExxonMobil to jointly pursue Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) activation projects in Malaysia. Petronas signed...
New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
New global oil and gas discoveries in 2022 drive exploration to highest value creation in over a decade with major discoveries in Namibia, Brazil, and Algeria leading the way. — New global oil and gas discoveries in 2022 drive exploration to highest value creation in over a decade with major discoveries in Namibia, Brazil, and Algeria leading the way.
Cnooc's $3B UK Portfolio Sale Has Stalled on Valuation Gap
Cnooc Ltd. has paused a planned sale of its UK North Sea portfolio, which could have been valued at as much as $3 billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Initial offers failed to meet the Chinese oil giant’s expectations for the business, the people said,...
US Could 'Steal' Green Energy Investments From Other Regions
Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act have stoked fears in other countries that investments in the green energy sector will be drawn to the US. — Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act have stoked fears in other countries that investments in the green energy sector will be drawn to the US.
Oil Drops as Technical Indicators Prompt Selling
Oil fell to its lowest in almost three weeks, with technical indicators driving the market’s direction amid a lack of clarity on crude demand. While China’s reopening spurred a rally in crude in recent weeks, the market has struggled to hold those levels as prices test their 50-day and 100-day moving averages. That’s prompting commodity trading advisors to sell, dealers said. At the same time, oil traders bullish on Chinese demand are still waiting for the rebound in consumption to ripple from industrial metals to crude.
Libya Sees More Deals After Eni's $8B Gas Investment
Libya’s state energy firm said it expects to sign more deals with foreign companies after Eni SpA agreed to invest $8 billion to extract natural gas in the North African country. “The energy sector has not witnessed an investment of this magnitude for more than a quarter of a...
Exxon Beats Estimates, Posts Record $56B 2022 Profit
Exxon Mobil Corp. surpassed profit expectations for the ninth time in 10 quarters as robust fuel-making margins rounded out the oil giant’s best-ever annual performance. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.40 a share was 10 cents higher than the median estimate by analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Full-year profit of $55.7 billion far exceeded Exxon’s prior record of $45.2 billion in 2008, which at the time marked the biggest in US corporate history.
BofA Global Research Talks OPEC+ Meeting
Consensus points to no change from OPEC+ on February 1, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone recently. “In what has been a relatively quiet week for U.S. inventories, we turn our attention back to the next ‘regulatory’ event that is the OPEC+ meeting on Feb 1, noting Saudi’s self-described view of how the agreement can stabilize oil markets,” BofA Global Research stated in the report.
BP's 2023 Energy Outlook Looks At Key Trends For Energy Transition
BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year's Energy Outlook. — Oil major BP explored the key trends and uncertainties surrounding the energy transition out to 2050 in this year’s Energy Outlook. The three main scenarios considered in the...
TotalEnergies Acquires Additional Interest In Fort Hills
TotalEnergies has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources, for a consideration of $233.7Mn. — The Canadian arm of French energy major TotalEnergies has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for a consideration of $233.7 million.
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU Russia Ban
New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in...
Oil Rises Ahead of OPEC Meeting
Oil rose and showed signs of shedding its monthslong malaise as factors ranging from the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate increases to swelling demand in China give bulls more ammunition. An OPEC+ advisory committee that meets on Wednesday isn’t expected to change its production outlook, putting upward pressure...
USA Drops 3 Gulf of Mexico Rigs
The U.S. dropped three rigs in the Gulf of Mexico week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 27. The change takes the U.S. Gulf of Mexico rig count to 13, Baker Hughes showed. The total U.S. rig count remained flat week on week at 771 rigs, as the U.S. added three land rigs during the same time period, Baker Hughes outlined.
