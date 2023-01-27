Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
rigzone.com
Ecopetrol Bonds Slump as CEO Exits Amid Petro's Exploration Halt
Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer. — Ecopetrol SA bond prices fell after the company said Felipe Bayon will step down as chief executive officer at the end of March, adding to investor concern over the government’s aversion toward fossil fuels.
