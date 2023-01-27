ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Players' Nickname For Arrowhead Stadium Is Going Viral

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQ8tr_0kTo4Q1H00

The AFC title game is just two days away.

In a rematch of last season's conference championship, Cincinnati is set to take on Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Or, as Bengals players' are calling the Chiefs' home turf this week, 'Burrowhead Stadium.'

Following last Sunday's divisional round win over Buffalo, several Cincinnati players were filmed on the sidelines celebrating.

Bengals' corner Mike Hilton, pointing at a rolling camera, then said, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead. Let that sink into your mind. We'll see y'all in Burrowhead."

Take a look.

Hilton's new nickname for the Chiefs' stadium has gone viral in the days leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

Several Kansas City players have since reacted to Hilton's comments.

During an episode of his podcast titled New Heights this week, Chiefs' superstar Travis Kelce said that the Bengals are giving out a lot of " bulletin board material ."

Patrick Mahomes, during an appearance on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, said, "I mean trash talk is just kind of part of the game. I know our guys will be ready to go, and I'm glad we get to play at Arrowhead and see what happens."

Another Chiefs' player has chimed in on Friday.

At the end of a media session this afternoon, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones told reporters to, "Take care. See you all at Burrowhead Stadium."

Sunday's monumental clash between the Chiefs and Bengals is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all of the action on CBS.

